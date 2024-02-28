Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jharkhand High Court rejects former CM Hemant Soren's plea to attend Budget session

    The ED alleged that it recovered cash amounting to more than Rs 36 lakhs and documents related to the illegal possession and occupation of at least 12 land parcels by the former Jharkhand CM in its searches connected to the money laundering case.

    The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday (February 28) dismissed the petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, seeking permission to attend the budget session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. Hemant Soren, also the JMM chief, was arrested on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    After a special PMLA court in Ranchi rejected his petition on February 22, Soren moved to the high court, which had reserved its verdict on Tuesday. Today, on February 29, the court dismissed his plea.

    The ED alleged that it recovered cash amounting to more than Rs 36 lakhs and documents related to the illegal possession and occupation of at least 12 land parcels by the former Jharkhand CM in its searches connected to the money laundering case.

    Accusing Soren of being knowingly involved in activities related to the acquisition, concealment, possession, and use of proceeds of crime, and projecting the said proceeds of crime as untainted property, the ED asserted that Soren was found guilty under Section 3 of PMLA and was liable to be arrested under Section 19 of the money laundering act. The ED claimed that the 8.5-acre land parcels are part of criminal proceeds, as Soren illegally acquired and occupied them.

