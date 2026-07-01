A deaf and non-speaking man from central China has been reunited with his biological family after being separated from them for 35 years, following an unexpected train journey that changed his life.

A playful childhood adventure turned into a heartbreaking separation that lasted more than three decades before a deaf and non-speaking man from central China finally embraced an emotional reunion. On June 11, Lei Zeqing reunited with his father, older brother, and sister, who travelled from Henan province to Shenzhen in Guangdong province, bringing an end to a painful 35-year separation.

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This journey began in 1991 when he and a group of friends playfully sneaked onto a train. Lei fell asleep beneath a seat during the journey and woke up in an unfamiliar city, far from home. Unable to communicate because he was deaf and non-speaking, Lei found himself stranded in Shenzhen, where he survived as a homeless child near the city's railway station.

His life took a hopeful turn when a compassionate woman took him under her wing. Whom Lei later described as his first "mother" in Shenzhen, she taught him how to write, giving him a crucial tool to communicate with the world around him.

When the woman relocated to Hong Kong five years later, Lei once again faced uncertainty. But fate intervened again.

Restaurant owner Hong Qingxian, who had often noticed Lei around the railway station, welcomed him with open arms. Hong not only offered him food and shelter but also treated him like family, allowing him to stay in the restaurant's staff dormitory and providing meals free of charge.

Although the restaurant shut down after two years, Hong's commitment to Lei never faded. He helped him secure a job as a security guard, while nearby restaurant owners continued supporting him with free meals.

Despite limited financial means and raising two young children of their own, Hong and his wife cared for Lei for nearly 30 years.

A retired soldier, Hong believed education would give Lei a chance at an independent life. In the second year after welcoming him into their home, he encouraged Lei to save every penny he earned so he could one day search for his biological family.

Deeply touched by their love, Lei wrote "Shenzhen dad" and "Shenzhen mum" on a piece of paper, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the couple who had become his second family.

Yet, despite finding a loving home, Lei never abandoned his dream of returning to his roots.

Over the years, he posted online appeals, revisited places across several provinces that reminded him of his childhood, and tirelessly searched for clues about his past. Hong stood beside him throughout the journey, accompanying him to police stations and even publishing newspaper advertisements in hopes of finding his relatives.

Lei's older brother, Lei Zehu, who is also deaf and non-speaking, came across one of his younger brother's messages in a chat group. What immediately caught his attention was a unique childhood habit—Lei had written his real name backward, exactly as he used to do years ago.

That unmistakable detail convinced his brother they had finally found each other.

The two spent time reconnecting online and comparing childhood memories before undergoing DNA testing. Hong accompanied Lei through every step of the process.

Even before the DNA results arrived, Lei's biological family travelled to Shenzhen to meet him.

Just two hours after their tearful reunion, the DNA report confirmed what their hearts already believed—they were indeed family.

The emotional moment also became a tribute to the couple who had devoted decades to caring for Lei.

"Thank you for treating my brother like your son, despite his condition," Lei's sister expressed gratefully.

Lei promised to care for both his biological parents and the couple in Shenzhen whom he lovingly regarded as his second parents.

Though emotional about saying goodbye, Hong respected Lei's decision to reconnect with his birth family and vowed to continue supporting him.