Mann ki Baat: PM Modi draws parallel between Kutch earthquake and recent cyclone Biparjoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 18) addressed the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister was aired at 11 am. Recently, PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country.

In his monthly radio programme, PM Modi drew a parallel between Kutch earthquake and recent cyclone Biparjoy and said, "Once upon a time, after the devastating earthquake two decades ago, Kutch was said to never recover... Today the same district is one of the fastest developing districts of the country. I am confident that the people of Kutch will emerge swiftly from the devastation caused by Cyclone Byparjoy."

Usually held on the last Sunday of every month, the radio programme was early this month as PM Modi is set to embark on a State visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for state dinner.

"Usually 'Mann Ki Baat' comes to you on the last Sunday of every month, but this time it is happening a week earlier. As you all know, I will be in America next week and the schedule there is going to be very busy, so I thought what could be better than seeking blessings of the people before I leave for US," PM Modi said.

Touted as a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme, "Mann Ki Baat" started on October 3, 2014. So far, the programme addressed key topics ranging from women, social groups, youth and farmers. Along with 22 Indian languages, the radio programme is also broadcasted in 11 foreign languages.

