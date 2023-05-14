Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: Instagram post triggers violent clash between 2 groups in Akola; section 144 imposed

    On Saturday night, about two-three persons were injured in the incident in the sensitive Old City area, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Monika Raut said, adding that one person was also feared dead in the violence.

    First Published May 14, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    Officials on Sunday (May 14) said that a clash broke out between members of two communities in Maharashtra's Akola city over an Instagram post following which Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent unlawful assembly of people was imposed in parts of the city.

    It is reportedly said that members of the two groups pelted stones at each other. "Some vehicles were also damaged in the incident," she said.

    Police used tear gas to disperse the rioters and the situation was now under control, the official said.

    According to local administration, state Deputy State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Akola district, was monitoring the situation and appealed to people to maintain peace. 

    District Magistrate Neema Arora ordered the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, in four police station areas in the city to maintain law and order.

    Heavy security was deployed in the city following the incident, ASP Raut said.

    One thousand personnel of the State Reserve Police from Amravati have been deployed in Akola city, she said. Raut appealed to citizens not to panic and not to believe in any rumour.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
