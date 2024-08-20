Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra horror: Angry parents vandalise school, pelt stones over kids' molestation at Badlapur school

    Outraged parents and residents protested at Badlapur railway station, blocking train services from 8 a.m. to demand severe punishment for those responsible for sexual abuse against two female students. They blocked train services to draw the attention of the authorities.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 3:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    In response to allegations of sexual abuse against two female students, the administration of a school in Badlapur, Thane district, Maharashtra, has taken swift action by suspending the principal and two staff members. Meanwhile, outraged parents of students from the school protested at the local railway station on Tuesday (Aug 20), demanding severe punishment for those responsible.

    Hundreds of angry parents and local residents gathered on the tracks at Badlapur railway station around 8 a.m., blocking train services to draw attention to their demands. This protest has disrupted train operations on both Up and Down routes since approximately 8 a.m.

    On August 17, the local police apprehended a school attendant accused of molesting two kindergarten students, aged three and four, in the school's restroom. 
    The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Saturday. However, the victims' parents have voiced their frustration with the police response, alleging that the FIR was filed more than 12 hours after their complaint and only following intervention from the District Women and Child Welfare Department.

    “Vigilance on the school premises will be increased in the wake of the incident,” the school authorities said.

    “The Badlapur police also transferred the police station in-charge for allegedly failing to act when the parents approached the police,” an official said.

    The sexual abuse was brought to light when one of the victims shared her ordeal with her grandfather, revealing that a school staff member had been abusing her and her friend during trips to the bathroom. After discussing the matter with the other girl's parents, it was discovered that she had also begun showing reluctance to attend school, hinting at a similar experience.

    The demonstrators, including a significant number of women, marched onto the railway tracks, holding signs and banners, and halted train services. Chanting slogans, they called for justice for the victims. Authorities are struggling to contain the situation, with efforts underway to calm the protesters and restore order.
     

