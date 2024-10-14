Maharashtra Govt renames Skill Development University in honour of Ratan Tata following Bharat Ratna proposal

The Maharashtra Government on Monday decided to rename the Maharashtra State Skills Development University to “Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills Development University,” honouring the legacy of one of India's most respected and internationally recognized business leaders, Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024.

Also read: 'Deeply honoured, humbled': Noel Tata's first reaction after appointed chairman of Tata Trusts; read statement

The announcement made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde comes days after corporate leaders, politicians, and hundreds of admirers gathered in Mumbai to bid their final adieu to Tata during an emotional farewell ceremony.

Following the passing of the veteran industrialist, the Shinde government had also passed a resolution recommending the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, for the late Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group.

The resolution recommending the Bharat Ratna for the late industrialist also emphasized Tata's commitment to India and his contributions to society. It noted his adherence to high moral standards and his emphasis on transparency and discipline in business operations.

The resolution specifically highlighted Tata's leadership during crises, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and his Rs 1,500 crore contribution to the PM Relief Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also noted that the Tata Group opened its hotels to accommodate COVID patients during this challenging time.

Additionally, Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced on Friday that the Nature Interpretation Centre inaugurated at Moharli in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) will be named after the legendary industrialist. He also stated that a memorial for Tata will be constructed in Chandrapur.

The last rites for Ratan Tata were performed at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday, attended by notable dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. The ceremony was marked with full state honours, including a gun salute from the Mumbai Police, symbolizing the profound respect and admiration held for Tata.

Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai. He had been admitted for age-related medical check-ups, with the Tata Group initially assuring the public that there was no cause for concern regarding his health. His death was later confirmed without disclosing the specific cause, leaving the nation in mourning.

Also read: How Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata shifted the Tata Nano project from West Bengal to Gujarat

Ratan Tata was renowned for his exemplary business acumen and philanthropic efforts, having transformed the Tata Group into India’s largest and most influential conglomerate during his more than two-decade tenure as chairman. Under his leadership, the group’s revenue grew over 70 times, reaching USD 165 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24. Tata is credited with pioneering international expansions through notable acquisitions, including British steelmaker Corus, luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover, and the world’s second-largest tea company, Tetley.

As the nation mourns the loss of a visionary leader, Ratan Tata's legacy continues to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and philanthropists. His contributions to the corporate sector and the Indian economy will be remembered as pivotal in shaping the modern landscape of business in India.

Latest Videos