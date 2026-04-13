Maharashtra announced it will receive ₹3,708 crore JICA aid to improve the medical sector, amend the Medical Council Act, expand the Aspirational Districts Programme, and double government recruitment through the MPSC, among other key reforms.

The Maharashtra government announced on Monday that it will receive financial assistance of ₹3,708 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to implement a major infrastructure project in the state. According to an official release, the funding, managed by the Medical Education and Drugs Department, will be dedicated to strengthening the state's medical education system, nursing services, and healthcare delivery mechanism.

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Medical Council Reforms

The state government further mentioned that amendments will be made to the Act related to the Maharashtra Medical Council, which regulates medical professionals. Based on the recommendations of a high-level committee, changes will be made to its administrative and institutional structure. Notably, members of the council will now be appointed through government nomination instead of elections.

Aspirational Districts Programme Expanded

In a move toward balanced regional growth, six more districts, Hingoli, Jalna, Palghar, Beed, Dhule, and Parbhani, have been included in NITI Aayog's Aspirational Districts Programme. Along with the existing 27 aspirational talukas and 150 new additions, a total of 177 talukas will see the implementation of holistic and dynamic development schemes under the Planning Department.

Government Recruitment Reforms

Significant reforms to the recruitment process for government service posts were also unveiled. In line with the Developed Maharashtra 2047 vision document, the recruitment of service cadres will double from 53 to 153 through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. New services will be integrated into the combined examination scheme to simplify the process. Furthermore, the "Nipun Setu" initiative will be implemented through the Maha jobs portal, modelled on the UPSC framework.

Infrastructure and Other Key Approvals

In the infrastructure and utilities sector, the government has decided to change the reservation for a stadium in the approved development plan for Kulgaon-Badlapur. The land will now be allocated for a power substation, with four acres being transferred to Tata Power Company.

Additionally, approval has been granted for the establishment of the IES Skill Tech University in Mumbai. As a permanently self-financed private skill university, it aims to boost the development of skilled manpower in the region.

The state also addressed the needs of the coastal population under NABARD's Rural Infrastructure Development Fund. A budget of ₹61.24 crore has been approved by the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department to provide basic facilities to fishermen across coastal districts. (ANI)