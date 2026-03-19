Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met Nitin Gadkari over concerns from Rajasthan's truck and bus body builders, with the minister assuring a review. Separately, the NHAI will increase the FASTag Annual Pass fee to Rs 3,075 effective April 1, 2026.

Gandhis Raise Rajasthan Truck Builders' Concerns with Gadkari

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday, met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to discuss challenges faced by truck and bus body builders from Rajasthan.

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According to the All India Congress Committee, a delegation of small truck and bus body builders met Rahul Gandhi, expressing concerns over the government's new standards and fees.

MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with the delegation, met Nitin Gadkari. Minister Gadkari assured them that the government would consider their concerns and work towards addressing the issues.

NHAI to Revise FASTag Annual Pass Fee

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to revise the applicable fee for the FASTag Annual Pass, increasing the rate from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 for the 2026-27 Financial Year.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this new fee structure takes effect on April 1, 2026. The adjustment follows the regulatory framework established under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The revised rate applies specifically to eligible non-commercial vehicles equipped with a valid FASTag.

Pass Details and User Experience

This facility remains available at approximately 1,150 fee plazas across the network of National Highways and National Expressways. The Ministry noted that the adoption of the FASTag Annual Pass continues to grow among private vehicle owners, with the user base currently exceeding 56 lakh individuals.

By opting for this annual pass, motorists eliminate the need for frequent recharges. The system operates on a one-time fee payment that grants validity for one full year or a total of 200 toll plaza crossings. The Ministry noted that the pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles, provided they maintain a valid FASTag.

The activation process remains streamlined for the convenience of the commuters. Once the one-time fee is paid through the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official National Highways Authority of India website, the annual pass activates within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle. This digital integration ensures that the transition to the new fee cycle remains seamless for the existing 56 lakh users. (ANI)