BRS' KT Rama Rao criticised the Telangana govt for lacking clarity on the 'six guarantees', accusing the CM of self-promotion. CM Revanth Reddy slammed KCR for his absence from the Assembly, calling BRS arrogant and autocratic.

KTR Slams Govt Over 'Six Guarantees'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and MLA KT Rama Rao launched a sharp attack on the Telangana government, alleging that the Chief Minister's recent address in the Assembly had no clarity and failed to mention the status of the 'six guarantees' promised to the people during elections.

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BRS Working President and MLA KT Rama Rao, while talking to the reporters on Wednesday, said, "The Chief Minister's speech had no content, no clarity, and no mention of the six guarantees; it was instead used for self-promotion. This government has no compassion. Instead of appreciation, it deserves condemnation for making the Governor deliver blatant falsehoods. Democratic values were bulldozed, with the government denying the opposition an opportunity to respond. The government claims to have borrowed over Rs 3.47 lakh crore, but has any of it reached the poor? Where are pensions, financial assistance to women, farmer support, or promises like gold for beneficiaries?..."

CM Reddy Hits Back at KCR, BRS

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revnath Reddy slammed the former Chief Minister and leader of the opposition in the Assembly, K Chandrashekhar Rao, for not attending the budget session of the Telangana Assembly. According to a statement, the government also expected the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly would attend the unveiling ceremony of the 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) statue in the Assembly precincts.

"The Chief Minister criticised the BRS leadership for not giving up their arrogance even after they lost power in the 2023 Assembly elections," according to a source.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the house today, the CM strongly objected to the KCR's neglectful attitude towards respecting the legislative bodies and his absence from the house during the important debates, according to the statement.

"We are still witnessing autocratic tendencies in some leaders, even though the autocratic rulers and kingdoms have vanished. The BRS leaders were still pursuing dictatorship and making a mockery of democracy", the CM said.

CM Reddy observed that "in this modern democracy, the people themselves have become the sovereigns, electing their leaders through democratic processes. Some leaders, however, continue to perceive themselves as kings."

"They are saying people committed mistakes by giving power to Congress. The BRS leaders displayed the very same arrogant attitude when they were in power," the Chief Minister alleged.

CM Questions KCR's Salary Without Attendance

According to official records, since December 1, 2023, the leader of the opposition has drawn a total of ₹1,06,56,674 as salary and allowances. CM Revanth Reddy asserted that a decision must be taken regarding the practice of drawing salaries and allowances without attending to official duties. (ANI)