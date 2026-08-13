Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of 4 Domino's outlets for hygiene violations. A statewide crackdown on Ayurvedic drug manufacturers also saw 135 notices issued and 10 manufacturing licences permanently cancelled for serious violations.

The Maharashtra Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday suspended the food-business licences of four Domino's Pizza outlets operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. following inspections that revealed multiple food-safety and hygiene violations. The affected outlets are located in Vile Parle West, Borivali West, R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, Mumbai and Malakapour in Karad, Satara. According to the FDA, the outlets reported inadequate hygiene and sanitation, pest-control issues, improper food storage, temperature monitoring, a lack of segregation between raw and ready-to-eat foods and incomplete food-safety records. The regulatory action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

FDA Cracks Down on Ayurvedic Drug Manufacturers

Earlier, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a statewide crackdown on Ayurvedic drug manufacturers after inspections found serious violations of prescribed manufacturing and quality-control standards at several establishments. The FDA inspected 434 licensed Ayurvedic drug manufacturing establishments across Maharashtra as part of a statewide inspection drive to assess compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, and Schedule T, which lays down Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements for Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani medicines.

Following the inspections, 135 manufacturers were issued show-cause notices for various violations and instances of non-compliance. The establishments have been directed to explain the violations detected during inspections and comply with the prescribed requirements.

In the most serious cases, the FDA has permanently cancelled the manufacturing licences of 10 Ayurvedic drug manufacturers after finding major violations that could affect the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines and pose a public health concern.

The violations found during inspections included the absence of qualified or approved technical personnel and instances of manufacturing being carried out without competent technical staff. Several establishments were also found to have non-functional quality-control departments and lacked the machinery and equipment required for manufacturing and testing.

The action was ordered by the Ayurvedic Licensing Authority of the Maharashtra FDA after the violations were assessed as extremely serious from the standpoint of medicine quality, safety and efficacy. (ANI)