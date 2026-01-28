Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash near Baramati. Five people, including the crew, died. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh expressed grief and has demanded a full investigation by the DGCA into the incident.

Digvijaya Singh Calls for Thorough Investigation

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati earlier today, and called on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. "It is with deep sorrow that we learned of Ajit Dada's death in a plane crash. Ajit Pawar had a long and distinguished political career, full of experience. This is a huge shock for all of us. But the question is - why did this accident occur?" Singh told reporters here.

"According to preliminary information received, an aircraft from the same company suffered a similar crash in Mumbai three years ago. This incident happened due to low visibility. DGCA should conduct a full investigation into the incident. Who is conducting the maintenance of the aircraft owned by the company which owned the crashed aircraft?" he added.

Condolences Pour In Across Political Spectrum

Along with Digvijaya Singh, other leaders also expressed their sorrow over the death of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala described late Ajit Pawar as a skilled administrator and a capable leader. "I am very shocked by hearing the news of the plane crash in Baramati. Ajit Pawar was an old friend of mine. He was a good administrator and a good leader. I pray to God, may his soul rest in peace," Chennithala told ANI.

The Congress party in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, also extended her condolences, calling the incident deeply saddening and stated that she stands with the grieving family in this time of pain. "A very sad incident happened today. A private jet crashed, and Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, has passed away... It is a very sad thing. My deepest condolences to him, and I stand with the family in pain now," Dasmunshi told ANI.

Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. He was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections.

According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members.

Following the incident, condolences poured in across the political spectrum. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed grief in a post on X, saying, " Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Shri Ajit Pawar in the plane crash in Baramati earlier today. My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this loss. May his contributions to public life be remembered, and may the bereaved find strength in this difficult time."

Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader TB Jayachandra termed the incident unfortunate and shocking. Calling Pawar a well-known personality and a personal friend, he said the crash must be thoroughly investigated. (ANI)