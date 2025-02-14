Maharashtra detects 205 Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases; death toll rises to 8

The Maharashtra Health Department has reported 205 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the state, with 177 confirmed diagnoses. Officials stated that eight deaths have occurred, of which four were confirmed as GBS-related.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Health Department reported that 205 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the state so far, with 177 patients diagnosed with GBS. Further, as per officials, 8 deaths have occurred, and out of these, 4 deaths were confirmed as GBS.

Maharashtra Health Department said, "A total of 205 suspected patients have been detected till date. Of these, 177 patients were diagnosed with GBS. A total of 8 deaths have occurred. Of these, 4 deaths were confirmed as GBS and 4 suspected deaths were reported. 41 patients from Pune MC, 94 from newly added villages in PMC area, 29 from PimpriChinchwad MC, 32 from Pune Rural and 08 are from other districts. Out of these patients 113 have been discharged till now, 50 are in ICU and 20 are on ventilator."

Maharashtra Health Department further said that 2 suspected new GBS cases were reported on Thursday, and the remaining 5 cases are from previous days.

The health department said that common symptoms of GBS include sudden weakness in hands or legs/ paralysis, trouble while walking, or weakness with sudden onset and diarrhoea (for sustained periods).

The state health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified surveillance efforts in affected areas.

Earlier, on February 6, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari, and adjoining areas on Sinhgad Road in Pune City. These areas have been identified as the epicenter of the outbreak. The action was taken against these plants in the last two days, said a PMC official.

The PMC took action against these plants after collecting water samples that were found unfit for drinking. Some plants lacked proper permission to operate, while others were contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria. Additionally, certain plants were not using disinfectants and chlorine to control contamination.

On February 3, the Union Health Minister held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra's key health and medical ministers and reviewed the public health measures being undertaken by the state health authorities, including testing and treatment of patients affected by GBS.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis.

