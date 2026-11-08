Deputy CM Eknath Shinde celebrated Diwali with differently-abled individuals in Mumbai, highlighting government support initiatives. He also plans to celebrate the festival with drought-affected farmers to ensure they feel supported.

Eknath Shinde Celebrates Diwali with Divyangjan

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday celebrated Diwali with differently-abled people, describing the occasion as a joyous and unique experience, and said the state government had taken several decisions to bring them into the mainstream. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shinde said an independent Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) was established during his tenure as Chief Minister. He added that several people had also been provided jobs to help them sustain their families.

"I celebrated Diwali with the Divyangs today. This is huge for me. Divyangs are an important part of society. To bring them to the mainstream, we made several decisions. When I was the Chief Minister, an independent Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) was formed. Several people were provided jobs. The source to sustain their family. They are part of our family. Celebrating Diwali with them is joyous, a unique experience," he said.

Support for Drought-Affected Farmers

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that Maharashtra ministers would celebrate Diwali with farmers facing a crisis and drought conditions on Monday. "Tomorrow, our ministers will be with farmers who are facing a crisis and suffering through drought. We will celebrate Diwali with farmers,” he said.

He said the government wanted to ensure that farmers did not have a dark Diwali and could celebrate the festival like other people. “They should not have a dark Diwali but should celebrate with other common people,” Shinde said.

Shinde said the government was extending assistance to affected farmers, including Rs 5,000 as immediate relief, and assured that other benefits related to drought would also be provided. “They should not have a dark Diwali but should celebrate with other common people,” he said. “We stand with farmers, they need not worry,” he added.