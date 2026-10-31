A woman studying in London returned without informing her family and was found dead in a rented apartment in Pune. Mugdha Deshmukh's parents, who believed she was pursuing an MBA in the UK, became concerned after she stopped responding to calls.

A 34-year-old woman, Mugdha Deshmukh, who returned to India from London, United Kingdom, without informing her family was found dead inside her rented apartment in Pune, Maharashtra. The body of Mugdha, a native of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was discovered in a decomposed condition after her family raised concerns over being unable to contact her for several days. Her family had believed she was still pursuing an MBA in London, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

The discovery came after unusual food delivery transactions in her bank statements led her parents to suspect that she had returned to India. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, and the cause remains unknown.

Family believed Mugdha was studying in London

Mugdha had moved to the UK in July last year to pursue an MBA. She lived alone and also took up part-time jobs while studying. According to police, she regularly remained in touch with her parents through phone calls and messages.

However, her family became worried when she stopped responding to their calls and messages on October 24. Her phone was subsequently found switched off.

Her parents then contacted one of her friends in London to find out if she had heard from Mugdha. The friend reportedly told them that their last communication had been through messages on October 22.

The friend also approached the London police and reported Mugdha missing. However, authorities informed her that Mugdha had left the UK around the end of August.

Food delivery transactions lead family to Pune

As the family tried to establish her whereabouts, they approached Indian authorities and the Indian High Commission for assistance.

Mugdha's father also examined her bank statements and noticed several food delivery transactions between October 8 and 25. Some transactions originated from the Osamanpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as reported by Aaj Tak.

These transactions raised suspicions that Mugdha was in India rather than London. Police subsequently investigated the transactions and traced her location to the Lodha Belmondo residential complex in Gahunje, Pune.

Police find decomposed body inside rented apartment

A police team reached the apartment where Mugdha was believed to be staying. With the help of a keymaker, officers gained entry and found her body inside the flat.

Senior Inspector Devendra Chavan of Shirgaon Police in Pimpri Chinchwad confirmed the discovery.

Police said there were no visible injury marks on her body. The investigation also revealed that Mugdha had rented the apartment in April but started living there only in August.

Her body was found in a decomposed condition, indicating that she may have died some time before it was discovered. However, the exact time and cause of death have not yet been established.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her return from the UK and her stay in Pune. Further investigation is underway.