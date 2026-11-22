CM Revanth Reddy has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the Congress in Telangana, targeting 90 assembly seats and supporting Rahul Gandhi for PM, while focusing on welfare schemes and challenging the opposition's false narratives.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Sets Strategy for Future Congress Victory

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Congress leadership was devising a strategy to win the next Assembly elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced at the TPCC - Political Affairs Committee and Advisory Committee Meeting on Sunday. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, a plan was also being prepared to strengthen the ruling Congress further in Telangana. He also affirmed that the Telangana Congress would take the responsibility of making Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India.

The CM remembered that the TDP, Congress, and BRS won assembly elections for two consecutive times and now the Congress will also win and be in power for 10 years. "Congress will secure 90 seats with one crore votes in the next assembly elections," the Chief Minister asserted. Recalling Telangana's significant contribution to the Congress, CM Revanth Reddy said, “Telangana Congress leaders must take it upon themselves to ensure Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi was elected an MP from Medak when she breathed her last. Telangana has always stood by the Congress party during its difficult times. Now, we must stand in support of Rahul Gandhi and let us carry the Congress party’s flag and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister called the party's rank and file, setting a target of winning 15 Lok Sabha MP seats in the next general elections.”

The Chief Minister recalled that, in a previous interview, he stated the BJP would not win more than 240 seats and it was proved. Had the BJP secured 25 fewer seats and the Congress won 25 more, the Congress would be in power at the Centre today, the release said. The CM ridiculed the false propaganda against the government by the opposition BRS party, he said, “The BRS leadership was thinking that such false narratives would help them to return to power.”

The CM took strong exception to the BRS's lies on the Krishna and Godavari water issues. “The Congress conducted big public meetings in Siddipet and Sircilla and also organised a 'Dalit-Girijan Dandora' (a massive mobilisation of Dalits and tribals) in Gajwel, which forced KCR to retreat to his farmhouse. BRS leaders were already stripped of their shirts before Assembly and now their trousers will be removed," the CM said. Taking a broadside at BRS leader Harish Rao, the Chief Minister said, “The leader who couldn't even find a matchbox became a minister, while Srikantha Chari, who found a matchbox, became a martyr.”

CM Revanth Reddy raised the issue of installing statues of noted persons of the Telangana state. “The People's Government installed statues of Jyotiba Phule and his wife (Savitribai Phule), as well as Sardar Sarvai Papanna. We will install a statue of Panduga Sayanna. KCR never thought of installing statues of the great figures from the weaker sections. KCR named the Secretariat after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar only to wash away the sins he committed regarding the Kaleshwaram project,” the CM charged.

Stating that the party is aware of the leaders who are feeling disheartened and will certainly receive recognition in the future, the Chief Minister warned the leaders to stop making negative comments in public against the government. Reddy said, “We are closely observing everyone’s behaviour and the way they speak. The party has complete information on what each leader says in public and in private. We will evaluate every leader's hard work during the election period. If the leaders stay aligned with the party line, positions will come to you naturally.”

Reiterating that the government will reach out to people directly after the Sankranti festival, CM Revanth Reddy said, “The government was also preparing an action plan to tackle drought conditions amid El Nino weather conditions in the state.” Referring to the importance of the Caste Census, the CM said, “Telangana has emerged as a model for the entire nation in conducting a caste census. Inspired by Telangana’s initiative, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written to the Central government, urging it to conduct a nationwide caste census. Telangana was also the first state in the country to enact legislation for the welfare of Gig workers. After 95 years, we have successfully conducted a caste census in Telangana. We carried out this caste census in a manner that ensures it stands up to legal scrutiny and holds firm before the courts. The state government has also implemented the categorisation of SC (Scheduled Castes).”

During the one-hour speech, CM Revanth Reddy alleged the challenges faced by the party leaders for the victory of the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections. He alleged that the poaching of Congress leaders and MLAs by the then BRS leader and CM KCR was also highlighted. “KCR boasted arrogantly that the Congress party would no longer exist in Telangana and vowed to prevent its resurgence. As PCC President, he initiated a digital membership drive, and within 90 days enrolled 4.8 million (48 lakh) members. We achieved the highest number of membership registrations in the entire country. At a time when KCR had shattered the party's morale, Congress workers took up the membership drive with a "do-or-die" spirit. In the last Assembly elections, Congress secured 92,35,833 votes and won 64 seats and the political partner CPI won one seat. The hard work of our party workers was the driving force behind securing these 9 million (90 lakh) votes,” the CM said, alleging, “The party awarded party tickets to many who had worked for the organisation, leading them to victory.”

“Congress leaders - Adluri Laxman, Adi Srinivas, Medipalli Satyam, Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, Vakiti Srihari, and Makkan Singh Raj Thakur carried the party flag during difficult times. All of them were given party tickets and won the elections. Some of them were inducted in the state cabinet,” he said. The CM remembered TPCC President Mahesh Goud's contribution to the party. He said, “Mahesh Kumar Goud coordinated the party affairs without contesting elections. Goud became an MLC and also TPCC President.”

CM Revanth Reddy advised that the leaders should stop hanging around Gandhi Bhavan or making trips to Delhi will secure you a position. “Instead, the party leaders should visit villages and tribal habitations and reach out to the poor,” he said.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the numerous schemes introduced by the People's Government including continuing all the welfare schemes implemented over the last four decades during NTR, YSR, and KCR regimes. “Free RTC bus travel is providing the facility to 37 lakh women everyday. The state government has already disbursed Rs 13,000 crore to the RTC. We distributed sarees to one crore women, implemented farm loan waiver worth Rs 25,000 crore and provided Rs 36,000 crore financial support to farmers under Rythu Bharosa. We procured paddy worth 95,000 crore rupees and transferred the payments directly into the farmers' bank accounts. Granted new pensions to 475,000 individuals and ensured that 100 per cent of single women receive pensions. We sanctioned 800,000 'Indiramma' houses; 225,000 of these have already been completed, with families moving into their new homes,” the CM said.

“'Indiramma Life Insurance' scheme for one crore families, free electricity to 5.2 million (52 lakh) families and six kilograms of fine-quality rice to 3.42 crore people are the big successful schemes. The BRS leaders were also consuming the fine-quality rice and women in the families of BRS leaders are using the free bus travel service we provide. Government jobs were provided to people associated with the BRS also. We have also sanctioned bank-linked loans worth ₹75,000 crore for women's self-help groups, and the government has paid ₹2,000 crore toward the interest on these loans. Saree distribution to one crore women would also be launched soon.” (ANI)