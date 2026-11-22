Doctors at Jodhpur's MDM Hospital successfully removed a nearly 4-foot-long shower pipe from a young man's body after an alleged dispute over bathroom use. The emergency surgery was performed on November 13 under Rajasthan's MAA Yojana.

Doctors at Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, successfully performed a complex emergency surgery to remove a nearly 4-foot-long shower pipe from a young man's body. According to reports, the incident allegedly followed a dispute over bathroom use, during which the man sustained serious injuries. The patient was admitted to the hospital on November 12, following which doctors assessed his condition and prepared for an emergency operation. The unusual and challenging case required careful medical intervention due to the risk of internal injuries.

Complex Surgery Performed By Specialist Team

The operation was carried out on November 13 under the leadership of Dr. Dinesh Dutt Sharma and his specialist medical team. Doctors carefully removed the lengthy shower pipe while addressing the internal injuries caused by the incident. Given the nature of the injury and the potential complications involved, the procedure required considerable precision and expertise. The successful operation marked a significant medical achievement for the hospital team, which worked to stabilise the patient and prevent further complications.

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Treatment Provided Free Under Rajasthan Government Scheme

The patient's treatment was provided free of cost under Rajasthan's Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Yojana, a government healthcare scheme that offers financial protection for eligible beneficiaries. Following the surgery, doctors reported an improvement in the young man's condition. The case has highlighted the efforts of the medical team in handling an unusual emergency and providing timely treatment. The successful procedure has also brought attention to the role of government healthcare schemes in ensuring access to critical medical care for patients in need.