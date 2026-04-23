A Nashik godman, Maheshgiri Baba, has been accused of raping a 28-year-old woman under the pretext of spiritual healing. The survivor later approached an anti-superstition group and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case and begun investigation. Similar cases in Nashik and Akola have raised concern, prompting authorities to crack down.

A disturbing case has emerged from Nashik, where a self-styled godman has been accused of raping a 28-year-old woman. The accused, identified as Maheshgiri Baba, also known as Mahesh Dilip Kakde, allegedly used claims of “divine powers” to control and exploit the survivor. Police have registered a case under the state’s anti-superstition law, and an investigation is now underway.

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How the woman came in contact with him

The survivor works as a security guard at a private hospital in Nashik. According to her complaint, she was facing mental distress and family issues, according to a report by India Today.

Her parents took her to the accused, believing he could help her through spiritual healing. The godman reportedly told the family that the woman was possessed by a spirit and promised to 'treat' her.

He asked her to attend prayer sessions every Thursday, slowly gaining her trust.

Allegations of abuse and threats

The woman has accused the godman of sending her obscene messages over time. In August 2024, he allegedly called her to a secluded place and then took her to a lodge.

When she resisted, he reportedly showed her rudraksha beads and claimed he had divine powers. He allegedly told her she would not be able to resist him.

The complaint states that he then forced himself on her. He is also accused of taking nude photos of the survivor.

Later, when she tried to speak to relatives, the accused allegedly threatened her again. He reportedly claimed he was a 'goon' and warned her not to go to the police.

He also allegedly took her phone and deleted messages and evidence related to the incident.

Help sought after fear and silence

The survivor remained silent for some time due to fear. Later, she approached Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti for help. With their support, she filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Police. Based on this, a case has been registered under the anti-superstition law and other legal sections.

Police are now investigating the case in detail.

Similar cases raise concern

This is not the only such case in Maharashtra. Recently, another self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, was arrested in Nashik.

A married woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over three years. He is also facing other serious charges, including sexual exploitation through deceit and violations of the anti-superstition law.

Disturbing case in Akola

A separate case in Akola has also raised alarm. A self-styled godman, Chetan Sunil Mule, also known as “Gulal Shesh Maharaj”, has been accused of cruelty against children.

Videos showed him performing dangerous acts, such as lifting children with his teeth and making them sit on nail-studded surfaces.

He reportedly held such gatherings for years, claiming to cure illnesses and solve problems through rituals.

Action taken after viral video

The Akola case came to light after a viral video was noticed by Pranjali Manoj Jaiswal. After checking the facts, a complaint was filed, and police registered a case at the local station.

The accused has been booked under several laws, including those related to child protection and the anti-superstition act.

Officials said such acts pose a serious risk to children’s safety.

Authorities begin crackdown

Following these incidents, authorities in Maharashtra have started taking stricter action.

Police have issued notices to several self-styled godmen and warned them against running such 'darbars'. Officials have made it clear that any practice involving harm, fear, or exploitation will not be tolerated.

The cases highlight the dangers of blind faith and the need for awareness, especially when vulnerable people seek help.