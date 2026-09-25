A Chennai NIA court sentenced four PFI cadres to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of Hindu Munnani spokesperson C Sasikumar in Coimbatore. This is the NIA's first conviction involving PFI operatives since the outfit was banned by the government.

In a judgement, the Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) Cases, Poonamallee, Chennai, on Thursday convicted and sentenced 4 active cadres of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of C Sasikumar, Spokesperson of Hindu Munnani, Coimbatore.

According to the NIA press release, the convicted individuals — Sadam Hussain, Subair, Mubarak and Mohammad Rafiqul Hassan — have each been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹30,000. This verdict marks NIA's first conviction involving PFI operatives since the organisation was officially banned by the Government of India.

Targeted Killing to Incite Unrest

On 22nd September 2016, Sasikumar was hacked to death in Coimbatore. The targeted killing was executed with the clear intent to strike terror among a section of society and incite communal disruption across the region. The incident sparked widespread violence across 6 districts, including Coimbatore City and Coimbatore Rural, leading to the registration of over 300 FIRs by state authorities.

NIA Investigation and Trial

The case was initially registered at Thudiyalur Police Station, Coimbatore, and was later investigated by CB-CID, Tamil Nadu. On the orders of the Government of India, dated 22nd January 2018, the case was entrusted to NIA and re-registered.

Investigation established that the accused persons, being active members of PFI, entered into a criminal conspiracy and executed the targeted killing. After meticulous investigation, NIA filed a chargesheet and 2 supplementary chargesheets against 5 accused persons, NIA said.

The trial commenced in 2019, during which 75 prosecution witnesses and 2 defence witnesses were examined. The trial has now culminated in the conviction of 4 accused for offences under sections 302, 120-B and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Special Court acquitted one co-accused, identified as Abu alias Syed Abuthagir. NIA is currently reviewing the judgement and exploring all available legal avenues to challenge the acquittal in the appellate court. (ANI)

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