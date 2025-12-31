A street confrontation in Maharashtra has sparked outrage after video showed a delivery agent being assaulted over alleged minor road incident.

A street confrontation in Maharashtra has sparked outrage after video showed a delivery agent being assaulted over alleged minor road incident. The incident reportedly took place in Nagpur and was filmed by bystanders. It has reignited debates on road rage, the safety of gig workers and the harsh realities faced by delivery agents operating under relentless ultra-fast delivery pressures imposed by app-based grocery services.

The footage shows a Blinkit delivery agent being forcefully dragged away from his two-wheeler by a car driver. The man is seen pushing the delivery worker to the ground before raining down punches and slaps on him.

Moments later, another man believed to be travelling in the same car joins, wielding a stick and striking the delivery agent repeatedly. The worker appears helpless as the two men continue the assault. It is only after several bystanders intervene that the accused stop.

The exact reason behind the confrontation remains unclear.

The footage was shared on X with the caption: “Road rage kalesh: Blinkit delivery guy got brutally beaten up by car driver and co-passenger over minor crash."

Nationwide strike announced by gig workers

The incident has surfaced when gig workers across the country have announced a nationwide strike. On December 31, delivery workers’ unions called for an “App Bandh" to press for long-pending demands.

Workers are protesting the 10-minute delivery model, which pushes them into unsafe and exploitative working conditions. The unions are also demanding that platform companies be brought under labour laws, an end to arbitrary account deactivations, fair and transparent pay structures, improved social security coverage, and the protection of workers’ rights to organise and collectively bargain.