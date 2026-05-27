BJP National President Nitin Nabin held his first engagement with diplomats, interacting with Heads of Missions from 12 countries under the 'Know BJP' initiative. Discussions focused on the party's future direction, ideology and Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

BJP Foreign Affairs Department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said BJP National President Nitin Nabin interacted with Heads of Missions from 12 countries under the party's 'Know BJP' initiative, with discussions centred around the BJP's ideology, future plans and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

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Earlier, BJP National President Nitin Nabin interacted with Heads of Missions from 12 countries under the party's 'Know BJP' initiative at the party headquarters at 4 PM on Tuesday.

'Natural Curiosity' Among Diplomats

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Chauthaiwale said on Tuesday that the interaction marked Nabin's first engagement with diplomats after assuming charge as BJP National President and generated considerable curiosity among diplomats regarding the party's future direction.

"BJP National President met heads of missions of twelve countries under the 'Know BJP' programme, an initiative started by his predecessor, JP Nadda. It was his first engagement, and therefore, there was a lot of natural curiosity among the diplomats about the BJP's future directions," Chauthaiwale said.

He said the meeting included an exchange of experiences with a focus on the BJP's organisation, ideology and roadmap for the future.

"After the initial remarks, there was quite a good sharing of experiences and question-answer sessions. Their questions were mainly on the BJP's future plans, the BJP's ideology, organisation, and also what we plan to do for the Viksit Bharat vision of 2047," he added.

Describing the interaction as engaging, Chauthaiwale said, "In short, it was a very engaging interaction, and everyone was satisfied and appealed to the BJP president that more such interactions should take place in future."

About 'Know BJP' Initiative

The "KNOW BJP" initiative is a series of programmes designed to familiarise the diplomatic community with the BJP's historical journey, core ideology, organisational structure, governance model, and ongoing activities, the release stated.

The "KNOW BJP" initiative was launched by former BJP President JP Nadda on the 43rd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2023. (ANI)