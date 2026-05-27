ED officials faced a violent backlash in Kerala after raiding former CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence. CPI(M) workers attacked the ED convoy, protesting the search linked to the CMRL money-laundering case, which the party calls political.

Tensions boiled over in the Kerala capital on Wednesday as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials faced a hostile reception during a high-profile search of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence. Following the conclusion of a seven-hour-long raid at his rented home near Bakery Junction, the situation escalated into violence.

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As the ED convoy attempted to depart the premises, CPI(M) workers, who had gathered in large numbers to protest the central agency's actions, blocked their path. Protesters hurled stones, bricks, and eggs at the vehicles, resulting in shattered windows and significant damage to the convoy.

Probe Linked to CMRL Money-Laundering Case

The ED's operation today targeted 10 locations across Kerala, including Vijayan's Thiruvananthapuram residence and the home of his son-in-law, PA Mohammed Riyas, in Kozhikode. The searches are part of an alleged ongoing money-laundering investigation into the "monthly payment" case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, a firm owned by Vijayan's daughter, Veena T. The agency alleged that Exalogic received approximately ₹1.72 crore from CMRL for services that were never delivered, claiming the funds were a cover for illicit financial transactions.

CPI(M) Alleges Political Vendetta

The CPI(M) has vehemently condemned the raids, labelling them a "targeted attack" and a politically motivated move orchestrated by the central government. Senior CPI(M) leaders, including state secretary MV Govindan, were present during the protests. CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby was detained in Delhi while leading a protest march to the ED headquarters.

Addressing the media, the former CM stated that the raids were an expected move by the central agency. He dismissed the pressure, declaring, "Do not think that we can be destroyed through such actions. This is only the beginning."

CPI(M) leaders have also alleged a "grand design" between the Congress-led state government and the BJP-led centre, suggesting the raids were coordinated following recent high-level political meetings.

ED Files Police Complaint

Meanwhile, following the attack on the convoy, ED officials have reached the Thampanoor Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram to file a formal complaint regarding the incident. Security remains tight across the city as the political standoff continues to intensify. (ANI)