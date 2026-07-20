To combat a severe drought, villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region performed a traditional wedding for rain deities Bhima and Bhimin. This crowdfunded ancestral ritual is believed to invoke monsoon rains and ensure agricultural prosperity.

In the heart of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a cultural landscape renowned for preserving its centuries-old tribal heritage, residents from three neighbouring villages recently pooled resources to host a grand, traditional wedding. However, this was no ordinary human union; the bride and groom were ancient rain deities, carved out of the sacred Mahua tree, brought together in holy matrimony to invoke the monsoon rains.

Faced with a severe spell of inadequate rainfall that threatens local agriculture, the community of Tokapal turned to an ancestral tradition: marrying the rain deities Bhima and Bhimin. According to deep-rooted local beliefs, these deities ascend to appeal directly to Lord Indra, the god of rain, ensuring heavy downpours and lush crop yields.

A Divine Wedding Ceremony

The entire ceremony was executed with absolute fidelity to typical human weddings, split between responsibilities divided meticulously among the tribal communities. Woodcutters carefully selected and carved the logs from a Mahua tree trunk to give physical forms to Bhima and Bhimin. Women from the villages organised the necessary ceremonial supplies, including fresh turmeric, regional flowers, and holy oil.

Under a beautifully erected mandap (wedding canopy), the deities were formally consecrated, wrapped in new festive attire, adorned with traditional sehras (wedding crowns), and anointed with turmeric paste. A priest chanted the wedding hymns while community members divided themselves to enthusiastically represent the groom's and bride's extended families.

Community's Unwavering Faith

Organizers revealed that the entire event was Crowdfunded by the community on a budget of ₹10,000, driven strictly under the spiritual guidance of the village goddess through a local medium. Tarun Kumar Thakur, a resident, shared that his son serves as the Sirha (spiritual medium) through whom the deity communicates instructions for the ritual. For the younger generation in Bastar, participating in the event is as much about cultural preservation as it is about faith. Villagers coming from far and wide actively participated in this event. Now, the villagers not only hope but have full faith that it will rain and crops will flourish in the fields.

"We are solemnising the marriage of deities Bhima and Bhimsen here. We are doing this wedding to ensure adequate rainfall. The marriage will definitely bring rain. There is a drought in our area, and with no hope of water, we are getting Bhima and Bhimsen married so that it rains. For the wedding, we apply oil and turmeric after dressing them in clothes. We villagers prepare the budget; this time, the wedding budget is Rs 10000," member of the Wedding Organising Committee, Balsingh Thakur.

He further said that the tradition is quite similar to a human wedding. We adorn them with jewellery, perform rituals, set up the mandap and have a priest perform the prayers in the same way. The goddess leads the way and instructs us on how to proceed, and we make rules accordingly. This tradition has been going on since ancient times.

Preserving Ancestral Traditions

"A special program has been organized here today, which is the wedding of Bhima and Bhimin in our village. This is specifically a celebration of the marriage of deities, and it is a ritual/tradition to invoke rain. If rain is scarce over two to three years, we perform such traditions during that period. Today's program has been organised as part of this practice," said Yashpal Singh Tkahur, a youth of the village Tokapal.

Education has its own place, but alongside it, while fulfilling the traditions and roots handed down by our ancestors, we are also honouring these customs. Somewhere, these traditions keep us connected to our roots, and we must carry them forward. By observing these traditions, our coming generations will also learn." According to local resident Tarun Kumar Thakur, his son has become a 'Sirha' (spiritual medium) through whom the deity speaks. Under their household beliefs and customs, performing the marriage of Bhima and Bhimin is believed to bring favourable rains, resulting in better crops and regional prosperity. Fulfilling this belief, the family is currently organising the ritual event.

With the distribution of traditional fruits and sweets concluding the divine nuptials, the villagers have returned to their fields, holding absolute faith that the skies will soon open up to bless the dry earth. (ANI)