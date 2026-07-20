The CISF is hosting the 11th All India Police Judo Cluster Championship 2026 in Hyderabad from July 23-30. Over 1,600 sportspersons from 36 police and CAPF units will compete in Judo, Wushu, Taekwondo, Karate, and Pencak Silat.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB), will host the 11th All India Police Judo Cluster Championship 2026 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, from July 23 to 30, 2026.

More than 1,600 sportspersons representing 36 State Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) organisations will participate in the eight-day championship. Athletes will compete in five combat disciplines -- Judo, Wushu, Taekwondo, Karate and Pencak Silat.

Championship to Promote Sporting Excellence

Details of the championship were announced at a Curtain Raiser-cum-Press Conference held at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), Hyderabad, today. The event was addressed by Harpreet Kaur Sohi, Director/IG, NISA, CISF, in the presence of Olympian Parupalli Kashyap and renowned rowing coach Ismail Beg.

Addressing the media, Harpreet Kaur Sohi said that the championship reflects CISF's commitment to promoting sporting excellence among Police and CAPF personnel and provides athletes in uniform an important platform to demonstrate their talent and progress to higher levels of competition. Olympian Parupalli Kashyap and Ismail Beg highlighted the strong connection between sports and uniformed services, where discipline, resilience, teamwork and perseverance are essential attributes. They expressed confidence that the championship would provide opportunities for talented athletes to emerge and represent the country at higher levels.

Significance Ahead of Asian Games 2026

The championship assumes added significance ahead of the Asian Games 2026, where Judo, Wushu, Taekwondo and Karate are medal disciplines. The competition will therefore provide an important platform for athletes from the Police and CAPFs to test their skills at a high level and strengthen the talent pool for national and international competitions.

About AIPSCB and its Sporting Legacy

The All India Police Judo Cluster Championship is organised rotationally among Police and CAPF organisations under AIPSCB. The previous 10th edition was hosted by Jammu & Kashmir Police in Srinagar. Established in 1965, AIPSCB today comprises 53 Police and Central Police organisations and conducts 18 sports clusters covering 28 disciplines, with nearly 12,000 men and women sportspersons participating annually.

The All India Police Games have over the years produced athletes who have represented India at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and other international competitions. At the 2025 World Police & Fire Games in Birmingham, USA, athletes representing AIPSCB won 600 medals, including 280 Gold, securing third position among participants from 71 countries. Several accomplished international athletes, including Asian Games gold medallist Manjit Singh, Commonwealth Games medallists and Olympians, have emerged from the police sporting ecosystem.

Championship Mascot 'VIRA'

The championship's official mascot, "VIRA", is inspired by the Spotted Deer (Chital), the State Animal of Telangana. The name represents the qualities of being Vibrant, Impactful, Resilient and Agile, reflecting attributes common to both martial artists and personnel of uniformed forces while also celebrating Telangana's natural heritage.

Local Support and Technical Oversight

The Government of Telangana and partner organisations are extending support for the championship. The Sports Authority of Telangana is providing competition infrastructure, while the Telangana Police Academy is supporting operational and accommodation requirements. AIPSCB has deputed technical officials, and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) will oversee anti-doping protocols.

The 11th All India Police Judo Cluster Championship will bring together some of the finest sporting talent from India's Police and CAPFs, reinforcing the values of fitness, discipline, sportsmanship and excellence while contributing to India's growing sporting ecosystem. (ANI)