Maharashtra CM on jail security for Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'We kept Kasab, can keep him too' (WATCH)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed confidence in the security of jails in the state following the extradition approval of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and said, "We kept Kasab. We can keep him (Tahawwur Rana) too."

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 14, 2025, 3:41 PM IST

Fadnavis referred to the security measures implemented for Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the North Block, Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in securing Rana's extradition. He noted that the US had previously been reluctant to extradite Rana despite evidence linking him to the planning of the 26/11 attacks.

"The US has agreed to the extradition of the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks, Tahawwur Rana. I thank PM Modi for this... Previously, we conducted an online investigation that proved Pakistan's involvement in the attack. He was under America's protection, and they were not ready to extradite him. After PM Modi's efforts, President Trump has agreed to it. I consider this a very important development," the Maharashtra CM said.

"The US has agreed to the extradition of the mastermind behind planning the 26/11 attacks, Tahawwur Rana. I thank PM Modi for this... Previously, we did an online investigation, which proved Pakistan's hand behind the attack. He was under America's protection, and they were not ready to extradite him... After PM Modi's efforts, President Trump has agreed to it... I consider this a very important event," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused, Tahawwur Rana, to India and said he will face justice.

He made the announcement during a joint press conference with PM Narendra Modi following their bilateral meeting at the White House in Washington DC.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," the US President said.

The US State Department said last month that it is evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana was convicted for his role in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. Rana's co-conspirators included David Headley, who pleaded guilty and cooperated against Rana.

The 26/11 attacks resulted in the death of 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners, and over 300 others were injured in the horrific attacks that took place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008. 

