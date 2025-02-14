Kerala ragging horror: Students seen torturing victim expelled from college

According to sources, Kerala’s Government College of Nursing students face expulsion after junior students alleged severe ragging, including physical abuse. Shocking claims include tying dumbbells to victims’ private parts. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Senior students involved in a shocking ragging incident at a Kerala college, captured in a viral video, have been expelled. The state government has launched an investigation, while the National Human Rights Commission has demanded a report from the police within 10 days.

The incident reportedly involved severe physical abuse and mental trauma. The victims were allegedly forced to strip naked, with dumbbells tied to their private parts, and suffered further abuse using a geometry divider to inflict injuries.

The arrested students were identified as Samuel Johnson (20) from Valakom, Kottayam; Rahul Raj (22) from Malappuram; Jeeva (18) from Wayanad; Rijil Jith (20) from Malappuram; and Vivek NV (21) from Koruthode, Kottayam. They were remanded in judicial custody in the evening and later transferred to the district jail.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 118(1) for voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or harmful means, Section 308(2) for extortion, and Section 351(1) for criminal intimidation. Additionally, they face charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1998.

The ragging ordeal

According to the complaint, the accused also tied the victims to cots, poured lotion on their wounds to intensify their pain, and forced them to apply cream on their mouths and other body parts. They allegedly threatened the juniors with a knife and extorted money.

The victims endured months of torment, raising serious concerns over the role of hostel authorities and faculty, who claim they were unaware of the abuse. Notably, the college principal also serves as the hostel warden, while an assistant warden oversees hostel affairs. The police are investigating how alcohol was frequently brought into the hostel, which houses only a limited number of students, without intervention.

Fear of retaliation reportedly kept the victims silent until now. With the case officially registered and the accused remanded, authorities expect more students to come forward with complaints, leading to an intensified probe into the college and hostel.

As part of the investigation, police will conduct a detailed interrogation of the assistant warden. They have also seized mobile phones of all five accused students, which allegedly contain videos of the harassment. These devices will be sent for forensic examination.

Further evidence suggests that the accused extorted money from first-year students through Google Pay transactions. While the suspects remain in judicial custody, they may be taken into police custody if further interrogation is required.

Meanwhile, the Medical Education Department has formed a five-member committee to investigate the latest allegations, with the Director of Medical Education instructing the panel to submit its report at the earliest.



