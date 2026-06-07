Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has advised farmers to delay sowing until after June 15 due to a weak monsoon forecast. Despite some rain in the Konkan region, the overall intensity across the state is expected to be low, with high temperatures.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the likelihood of monsoon rains across the state remains low at least until June 15, while urging farmers not to rush into sowing based on the current spell of rainfall.

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Sharing a weather update issued by the state government, Fadnavis stated that although the southwest monsoon has entered the South Konkan region and moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts until June 9, the overall intensity of rainfall and the pace of monsoon advancement across Maharashtra are likely to decrease over the coming days.

Weak Monsoon Forecast Until June 15

Explaining the prevailing weather situation, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office stated, "Likelihood of monsoon rains across the state remains low at least until June 15. However, according to the current weather forecast, the overall intensity of rainfall in the state, as well as the pace of the monsoon's progress, is likely to decrease at least until June 15. As a result, the possibility of satisfactory rainfall across the state during this period is low."

Government Issues Advisory to Farmers

The state government also issued an advisory through the Agriculture and Disaster Management Department, urging farmers and citizens to remain cautious amid changing weather conditions. "The Agriculture and Disaster Management Department is issuing the following appeal to farmers and citizens: -Do not rush into sowing depending on the upcoming stormy rains. Avoid taking shelter under trees, under tin sheds, or near electric transformers, electric poles, and power lines during lightning and thunder," the advisory stated.

Regional Weather and Temperature Outlook

Regarding rainfall prospects in different regions, the Maharashtra CMO noted, "According to the current weather forecast, at least until June 15, there is a possibility of afternoon clouds, scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds, and rain in parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, and Central Maharashtra. However, the situation does not yet appear conducive for this rainfall to benefit sowing over a wide area."

The government further said, "Meanwhile, it is likely that the maximum temperatures in many parts of the state will remain high as at present until at least June 12. The maximum temperature is expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha and Khandesh, while in Marathwada it is forecasted to be between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius."

IMD's National Forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further advancement of the southwest monsoon over several parts of the country in the coming days and has predicted widespread rainfall activity and issued alerts for thunderstorms, heavy to very heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple regions during the week ahead. (ANI)