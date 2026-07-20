Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has suspended the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra for a second day. A cloudburst in Poonch's Surankote area triggered flash floods, killing at least seven people, with several others still reported missing.

Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rains

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Monday as a precautionary measure amid persistent heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in the region. The pilgrimage has been temporarily halted in view of the prevailing weather conditions to ensure the safety of devotees. The region has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall for the past couple of days, raising concerns over landslides and other rain-related hazards along the pilgrimage routes. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the pilgrimage is expected to resume once weather conditions improve and the routes are considered safe for the movement of pilgrims.

Flash Floods in Poonch Claim Seven Lives

Meanwhile, on Sunday, at least seven people died after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Surankote area of Poonch district, while rescue teams comprising the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued search operations for the missing amid heavy rain across the Union Territory.

Confirming the death toll, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Sub-District Hospital, Surankote, Mohd Yousf said, "Regarding the calamity and storm that struck the entire district, including Surankote, Rajouri, and the state, we have confirmed seven deaths in Surankote so far. We have completed the medical formalities for six bodies and handed them over to their families, while one more body, which we recently recovered, is currently being brought in. There are several people still reported missing; we are yet to ascertain the exact number. Rescue operations are currently underway near the stream."

CM Chairs High-Level Meeting to Review Situation

As the rain-related emergency unfolded, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu to review the situation arising from incessant rainfall, flash floods and landslides in Poonch and Rajouri districts, besides assessing the administration's preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting reviewed the prevailing weather situation, the impact of heavy rainfall and the steps being taken by various departments to ensure public safety, restore essential services and provide relief to affected families.

At the outset, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the flash floods and assured all possible assistance for relief, rehabilitation and restoration.

Stressing coordinated action, Omar Abdullah said, "Coordination cannot be emphasised enough," while directing all districts to keep control rooms functional round the clock, maintain constant vigilance and ensure prompt dissemination of information for timely response. (ANI)