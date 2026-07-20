Flash floods from overnight rain wreaked havoc in Rajouri, J&K, as the Rajouri River overflowed, damaging property. At least seven people died in a cloudburst-triggered flood in Poonch. Rescue operations are ongoing amid critical weather.

Havoc in Rajouri as Flash Floods Hit

Flash floods caused by relentless overnight rainfall wreaked havoc in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, after the Rajouri River overflowed, inundating low-lying areas including Madina Colony. The sudden inundation damaged public and private property, with floodwaters submerging key areas including the new bus stand and sweeping away several vehicles.

Speaking to ANI, a local described the aftermath of flash floods that swept through the region as 'ferocious ', adding that floodwaters surged into their homes. He said, "People have suffered losses running into crores, and there are reports of loss of life as well. You can see the condition of our houses and the roads. Vehicles have been damaged... The storm was ferocious, forcing people to abandon their houses and belongings. Floodwaters surged into their homes, and everyone was simply trying to save their lives..." Connecting the plea for help to the ongoing crisis, he added, "We urge both the J&K UT administration and the Delhi government to provide compensation to the affected people... Weather conditions remain critical. We urge people to stay in safe areas and ensure the safety of their children and livestock."

Authorities Issue Warnings

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ramban appealed to the public to stay away from the banks of the Chenab River after the opening of the gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam led to a rise in the river's water level. In an advisory, Ramban Police urged people not to venture near the river and to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities.

Fatalities and Rescue Operations in Poonch

At least seven people died after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Surankote area of Poonch district, while rescue teams comprising the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued search operations for the missing on Sunday amid heavy rain across the Union Territory. Confirming the death toll, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Sub-District Hospital, Surankote, Mohd Yousf said, "Regarding the calamity and storm that struck the entire district, including Surankote, Rajouri, and the state, we have confirmed seven deaths in Surankote so far. We have completed the medical formalities for six bodies and handed them over to their families, while one more body, which we recently recovered, is currently being brought in. There are several people still reported missing; we are yet to ascertain the exact number. Rescue operations are currently underway near the stream."

Government Reviews Situation

As the rain-related emergency unfolded, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu to review the situation arising from incessant rainfall, flash floods and landslides in Poonch and Rajouri districts, besides assessing the administration's preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting reviewed the prevailing weather situation, the impact of heavy rainfall and the steps being taken by various departments to ensure public safety, restore essential services and provide relief to affected families.

At the outset, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the flash floods and assured all possible assistance for relief, rehabilitation and restoration. Stressing coordinated action, Omar Abdullah said, "Coordination cannot be emphasised enough," while directing all districts to keep control rooms functional round the clock, maintain constant vigilance and ensure prompt dissemination of information for timely response. (ANI)