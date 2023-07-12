Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely today; BJP MLAs asked not to leave Mumbai

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: The political corridors of the state buzzed again after Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, mainly for the coveted Finance ministry. Speculations surfaced that Ajit Pawar may get the Finance portfolio which is currently held by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

With nearly 10 days since Ajit Pawar and the other 8 NCP MLAs took an oath and joined the Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, there is no clarity in the seat-sharing formula in the Mahayuti government. Despite several meetings between CM Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for the cabinet expansion, the portfolios and the date of expansion have not been finalised.

According to various reports, it has been a challenge for both Fadnavis and Shinde to meet Ajit Pawar's demands after he switched to BJP. "Ajit Pawar is seeking either Finance or home portfolios in his camp and both the berths are with Devendra Fadnavis. There is still a state of confusion in the Mahayuti government on who will get what seat, although things will get clearer by tomorrow as there are chances that expansion may take place on Wednesday," sources in the Maharashtra government informed a news organisation.

Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover

According to various reports, tt has been a challenge for both Fadnavis and Shinde to meet Ajit Pawar's demands after he switched to BJP. "Ajit Pawar is seeking either Finance or home portfolios in his camp and both the berths are with Devendra Fadnavis. There is still a state of confusion in the Mahayuti government on who will get what seat, although things will get clearer by tomorrow as there are chances that expansion may take place on Wednesday," sources in the Maharashtra government informed a news organisation.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader said, "Once you leave home portfolio you can't expect the same portfolio. Ajit Pawar is indeed looking for Finance or home portfolios but it is very difficult to say whether he will get home or not. Portfolios can only be decided by Devendra Fadnavis. I don't think Ajit Pawar will get home."

The political corridors of the state buzzed again after Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, mainly for the coveted Finance ministry. Speculations surfaced that Ajit Pawar may get the Finance portfolio which is currently held by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws