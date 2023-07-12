Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely today; BJP MLAs asked not to leave Mumbai

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: The political corridors of the state buzzed again after Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, mainly for the coveted Finance ministry. Speculations surfaced that Ajit Pawar may get the Finance portfolio which is currently held by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely today; BJP MLAs asked not to leave Mumbai AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    With nearly 10 days since Ajit Pawar and the other 8 NCP MLAs took an oath and joined the Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, there is no clarity in the seat-sharing formula in the Mahayuti government. Despite several meetings between CM Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for the cabinet expansion, the portfolios and the date of expansion have not been finalised. 

    According to various reports, it has been a challenge for both Fadnavis and Shinde to meet Ajit Pawar's demands after he switched to BJP. "Ajit Pawar is seeking either Finance or home portfolios in his camp and both the berths are with Devendra Fadnavis. There is still a state of confusion in the Mahayuti government on who will get what seat, although things will get clearer by tomorrow as there are chances that expansion may take place on Wednesday," sources in the Maharashtra government informed a news organisation.

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover

    According to various reports, tt has been a challenge for both Fadnavis and Shinde to meet Ajit Pawar's demands after he switched to BJP. "Ajit Pawar is seeking either Finance or home portfolios in his camp and both the berths are with Devendra Fadnavis. There is still a state of confusion in the Mahayuti government on who will get what seat, although things will get clearer by tomorrow as there are chances that expansion may take place on Wednesday," sources in the Maharashtra government informed a news organisation.

    Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader said, "Once you leave home portfolio you can't expect the same portfolio. Ajit Pawar is indeed looking for Finance or home portfolios but it is very difficult to say whether he will get home or not. Portfolios can only be decided by Devendra Fadnavis. I don't think Ajit Pawar will get home."

    The political corridors of the state buzzed again after Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, mainly for the coveted Finance ministry. Speculations surfaced that Ajit Pawar may get the Finance portfolio which is currently held by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. 

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman dies after ambulance gets delayed over charges dispute; driver refutes claim anr

    Kerala: Woman dies after ambulance gets delayed over charges dispute; driver refutes claim

    WATCH Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details AJR

    WATCH: Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover AJR

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws AJR

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws

    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 7, acquits 4 anr

    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 6, acquits 5

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 : 5 times when Bebika Dhurve was openly being body shamed by Abhishek Malhan ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 : 5 times when Bebika Dhurve was openly being body shamed by Abhishek Malhan

    Nikki Tamboli gets trolled for flaunting cleavage in plunging neckline blouse, one said, 'Blouse Pehna Hi Kyu' RBA

    Nikki Tamboli gets trolled for flaunting cleavage in plunging neckline blouse, one said, 'Blouse Pehna Hi Kyu'

    Kerala: Woman dies after ambulance gets delayed over charges dispute; driver refutes claim anr

    Kerala: Woman dies after ambulance gets delayed over charges dispute; driver refutes claim

    WATCH Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details AJR

    WATCH: Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover AJR

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon