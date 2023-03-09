Maharashtra Budget 2023 highlights: Farmers to get Rs 1800 each year, Lekh Ladki scheme announced for females

Maharashtra Budget 2023 highlights: During the budget presentation, Fadnavis said that the outlay for farmers had been increased by Rs 6,900 crore, and the coverage of the government's Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya plan has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. 'Lekh Ladki' scheme for female jobs. Girls from families with yellow and orange ration cards will profit from this.

Maharashtra Budget 2023 highlights: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the finance portfolio also, introduced the Eknath Shinde-led government's first fiscal year 2023-24 in the state Assembly on Thursday, March 9.

Finance Minister Fadnavis began reading the budgetary allocations in the Lower House of the state assembly at 2:00 pm. He read the budgetary rules from an iPad rather than a traditional paper document.

During the budget presentation, Fadnavis said that the outlay for farmers had been increased by Rs 6,900 crore, and the coverage of the government's Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya plan has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Maharashtra Budget 2023: know highlights here

1) Mahakrishi Vikas Abhiyan for Farmers in Maharashtra to implement the Mahakrishi Vikas campaign to boost farmers' income in the state. Plans for farmer organisations at the taluka and district levels Create a crop-based integrated project strategy.

2) Farmers in Maharashtra can get crop protection for as little as Rs 1. The state government will settle the farmers' loan instalment.

3) An agricultural training centre will be created in Nagpur, and an orange procession centre will be established in Vidharbha. The Department of Agriculture will house an International Agricultural Facility Centre.

4) The Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Shetkari Bhawan will be built for cultivators. Farmers' food facility, coming to market farm produce in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. Shiv Bhojan Thali will be served to them.

5) Orange ration card holders in 14 disaster-affected districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada will receive direct financial help. Cash must be placed in Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Farmers will receive Rs 1800 each year.

6) The state administration plans to promote organic farming and convert 25 lakh hectares over the next three years. The government will set up 1000 bio-input source sites.

7) Dhangar association receives Rs 1000 crore

8) Insurance for fisherman households worth Rs 50 crore from the Fish Development Fund. Maharashtra is the first state to enact a compensation policy to safeguard affected fishermen.

9) Water from the Nar-Par, Ambika, Auranga, Damanganga, Vaitarna, and Ulhas rivers will fill Mumbai and the Godavari Basin as part of the Damanganga-Pinjal interlinking scheme. This will help the communities of Nashik, Nagar, and Jalgaon.

10) 'Lekh Ladki' scheme for female jobs. Girls from families with yellow and orange ration cards will profit from this. After the birth of a girl child, Rs 5,000 will be provided. When the daughter is in fourth grade, she will receive Rs 4,000; in sixth grade, she will receive Rs 6,000. After the girl reaches the age of 18, she will be awarded Rs 75,000.

11) 50 per cent off for all female employees of the state transportation company (bus services). Women's protection in tourism is a priority. Under the Mother Safe, Ghar Safe programme, four crore women and girls will receive health screenings and medication.

12) The Shakti Sadan New Yojana provides support for senior women.

13) Salary increases for Angadwadi Sevak and Asha Swansevak. Asha Workers now receive a salary of Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 3,500. Promoters of groups saw their pay rise from Rs 4,700 to Rs 6,200.

14) Rs 200 billion have been set aside for Shri Anna Abhiyaan's finances. In Solapur, a Center of Excellence will be built.

15) The Gopinath Munde Shetkari Suraksha Sanugrah Subsidy Scheme will now provide benefits up to Rs 2 lakh for accident casualties. There was a Gopinath Munde Accident Insurance Plan in the past. However, the Gopinath Munde Shetkari Suraksha Sanugrah Subsidy Scheme has recently been suggested.

