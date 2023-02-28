Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: Oppn leaders demand discussion over drop in onion prices, council adjourned for the day

    Danve, who belongs to the Thackeray faction, demanded that the upper house discuss issues related to onion prices, but it was denied by deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, leading to legislators of the ruling and opposition parties arguing and levelling charges against each other.

    Maharashtra Oppn leaders demand discussion over drop in onion prices, council adjourned for the day AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    The Maharashtra Legislative Council was on Tuesday (February 28) adjourned for the day after Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve demanded a discussion on falling onion prices.

    The adjournment also meant that the Council could not immediately take a call on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's letter to the deputy chairperson seeking that Viplov Gopikishan Bajoria be made the Shiv Sena's chief whip in the Upper House.

    Presently, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC Anil Parab is the party's chief whip in the House.

    Also read: Liquor policy was made to fight polls with Khalistani's help: Gautam Gambhir on Manish Sisodia's arrest

    Danve, who belongs to the Thackeray faction, demanded that the upper house discuss issues related to onion prices, but it was denied by deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, leading to legislators of the ruling and opposition parties arguing and levelling charges against each other.

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shinde bloc in the state currently does not have a majority in the Upper House.

    Gorhe, who too is from the Thackeray camp, first adjourned the upper house twice but the ruckus continued. She then adjourned the house proceedings for the rest of the day.

    Also read: Artificial Intelligence will transform education, solve common man's problems: PM Modi

    The move by Shinde came days after the Election Commission recognised his camp as the real Shiv Sena and allotted to it the party's 'bow-and-arrow' poll symbol.

    Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises after the adjournment, Danve said, "The state government is trying to silence the voice of the Opposition. All we wanted was a detailed discussion on issues of crashing onion prices and farmers' woes."

    The price per kilogram of onion came down to Rs 2 to Rs 4 on Monday at Maharashtra's Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Asia's biggest onion market, prompting angry farmers to stop the auction of the key kitchen staple.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liquor policy was made to fight polls with Khalistani's help: Gautam Gambhir on Manish Sisodia's arrest AJR

    Liquor policy was made to fight polls with Khalistani's help: Gautam Gambhir on Manish Sisodia's arrest

    Asianet Newsable Impact: Indian Army assures help to Bihar family fighting for braveheart's memorial

    Asianet Newsable Impact: Army assures help to Bihar family fighting for Galwan Valley braveheart's memorial

    Special Investigation Team to investigate alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student - adt

    Special investigation team to investigate alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student

    Artificial Intelligence will transform education, solve common man's problems: PM Modi AJR

    Artificial Intelligence will transform education, solve common man's problems: PM Modi

    BJP leaders go into a huddle to draw roadmap for Telangana election

    BJP leaders go into a huddle to draw roadmap for Telangana election

    Recent Stories

    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat' RBA

    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat'

    football A hug to all - Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message after winning second FIFA The Best award-ayh

    'A hug to all' - Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message after winning second FIFA The Best award

    Malaika Arora to Kalki Koechlin: 5 Bollywood actresses who got accused for their divorce vma

    Malaika Arora to Kalki Koechlin: 5 Bollywood actresses who got accused for their divorce

    Liquor policy was made to fight polls with Khalistani's help: Gautam Gambhir on Manish Sisodia's arrest AJR

    Liquor policy was made to fight polls with Khalistani's help: Gautam Gambhir on Manish Sisodia's arrest

    Asianet Newsable Impact: Indian Army assures help to Bihar family fighting for braveheart's memorial

    Asianet Newsable Impact: Army assures help to Bihar family fighting for Galwan Valley braveheart's memorial

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon