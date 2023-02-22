Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Fact or Stunt': Maharashtra CM Shinde says 'will investigate' Sanjay Raut's threat to life claim

    On Tuesday, Sanjay Raut wrote three separate letters to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the state home portfolio, the Mumbai police commissioner, and the Thane police commissioner. 

    Fact or Stunt: Maharashtra CM Shinde says 'will investigate' Sanjay Raut's threat to life claim - adt
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    A day after Shiv Sena (UBT), Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde hired a 'notorious gangster from Thane' to 'attack' him, the Chief Minister said that the state police would check the claim and act accordingly, on Wednesday, February 22. 

    In response to Raut's claim, Shinde said that the government would also check if his claims (Raut's claim) are based on facts or a stunt.

    While talking to the media, Shinde said, "We will investigate the threat call made to Sanjay Raut. Also, we will investigate whether this is a stunt, and the state police will handle his (Raut) security."

    On Tuesday, Sanjay Raut wrote three separate letters to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the state home portfolio, the Mumbai police commissioner, and the Thane police commissioner. The Shiv Sena leader claimed Raja Thakur, a goon, was 'preparing to attack' him.

    In his letter to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Raut said there had been increased attacks on elected representatives in the state.

    "The government is responsible for the security of people's representatives, and as home minister, you are competent enough to do so. However, I'd like to bring your attention to a serious issue. Shrikant Shinde has hired a notorious Thane gangster, Raja Thakur, and his gang to carry out an attack. Given the current state of affairs in Maharashtra, this matter needs to be brought to your attention," Raut wrote in his letter.

    "Just today, I received reliable information that MP Shrikant Shinde had given a contract to Raja Thakur, a gangster from Thane, to attack me," the Shiv Sena leader wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner. He's planning an attack on me soon."

    In response to the allegations, Fadnavis said that the Rajya Sabha MP attempted to seek 'sympathy' and 'sensation' by making such claims.

    "Raut has been making mindless allegations, making us wonder what response we can give. Previously, we would respond to his allegations. By making such allegations, I believe he is causing a stir. He may believe he will gain sympathy due to this. "However, making false allegations does not win sympathy," the home minister said. 

