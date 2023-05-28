Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Maharashtra BJP will not call for ban on SRK's films after his tweet in favour of new Parliament': NCP

    "The parliament is to the nation what soul is to the body," the 57-year-old actor said in the clip. Around 20 Opposition parties, including the NCP, decided to boycott the event over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the building.

    Maharashtra BJP will not call for ban on SRK's films after his tweet in favour of new Parliament: NCP
    First Published May 28, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday (May 28) said BJP leaders in Maharashtra will not call for a ban on superstar Shah Rukh Khan's films now that the actor has expressed happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building. 

    Earlier in the day, the actor posted a tweet with a video of his voice over expressing happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets former  minister Satyendar Jain in hospital; check details

    "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride," Khan tweeted.

    "The parliament is to the nation what soul is to the body," the 57-year-old actor said in the clip. Around 20 Opposition parties, including the NCP, decided to boycott the event over the prime minister and not the president inaugurating the building.

    PM Modi releases special stamp, Rs 75 coin to mark new Parliament building's opening

    Reacting to Khan's comment on the inauguration, the NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, 'Now that Shah Rukh Khan has spoken in favour of the New Parliament building, we will soon see @BJP4Maharashtra leaders genuflecting in front of him and not calling for a ban on his films."

    It may be recalled that Khan's last release "Pathan" saw widespread protests by the right-wing outfits, who called for a ban on the film.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 3:22 PM IST
