Maharashtra Assembly approves resolution to rename Pune's Lohegaon airport after Sant Tukaram

The Maharashtra Assembly has passed a resolution to rename Pune's Lohegaon Airport after 17th-century saint and poet Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

Maharashtra Assembly approves resolution to rename Pune's Lohegaon airport after Sant Tukaram anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 1:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra's legislative assembly has approved a proposal to rename Pune's Lohegaon Airport after a revered 17th-century spiritual leader, Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj. This decision is a tribute to the saint's profound impact on the region's cultural and spiritual heritage. The proposed name change will be sent to the central government for review and implementation, pending final approval.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the resolution in the Maharashtra Assembly under Rule 110. It was passed unanimously, with no opposition, reflecting collective agreement on the decision to confer the honor.

The Maharashtra Cabinet had previously approved the renaming proposal before it was endorsed by the Assembly. This move further acknowledges the legacy of Sant Tukaram Maharaj, revered for his spiritual teachings and his profound Abhangs (devotional hymns), which continue to inspire countless devotees.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability dmn

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability

Relief for Mohammed Zubair: Allahabad High Court grants interim protection from arrest AJR

EXPLAINED: Why Allahabad HC granted interim relief to Zubair in case over edited video post

BREAKING: Allahabad High Court grants interim protection from arrest to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair shk

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair granted interim protection from arrest by Allahabad HC

Privilege battle in Parliament: BJP, Congress lock horns over 'edited video' controversy AJR

Privilege battle in Parliament: BJP, Congress lock horns over 'edited video' controversy

Did Rahul Gandhi really wore expensive shoes worth Rs 3 lakh? VIRAL photo takes internet by storm; SEE pic shk

Did Rahul Gandhi really wear expensive shoes worth Rs 3 lakh? VIRAL photo takes internet by storm; SEE pic

Recent Stories

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India check details gcw

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India | CHECK DETAILS

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability dmn

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Exciting OTT release to watch THIS weekend NTI

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Must-watch OTT releases THIS weekend

China nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion snt

China's nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon