Maharashtra Assembly approves resolution to rename Pune's Lohegaon airport after Sant Tukaram

Mumbai: Maharashtra's legislative assembly has approved a proposal to rename Pune's Lohegaon Airport after a revered 17th-century spiritual leader, Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj. This decision is a tribute to the saint's profound impact on the region's cultural and spiritual heritage. The proposed name change will be sent to the central government for review and implementation, pending final approval.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the resolution in the Maharashtra Assembly under Rule 110. It was passed unanimously, with no opposition, reflecting collective agreement on the decision to confer the honor.

The Maharashtra Cabinet had previously approved the renaming proposal before it was endorsed by the Assembly. This move further acknowledges the legacy of Sant Tukaram Maharaj, revered for his spiritual teachings and his profound Abhangs (devotional hymns), which continue to inspire countless devotees.



