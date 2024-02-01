India News

Mumbai's Atal Setu logs record toll collection of Rs 9 cr in 15 days

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

Image credits: Google

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)

The MTHL or the Atal Setu gets on average 30,000 vehicles and collects almost Rs 61.5 lakh per day. 4.5 lakh vehicles have so far used the sea bridge. 

Image credits: x

Toll collection of Rs 9 crore

According to a recent report, the sea bridge has collected a toll of more than Rs 9 crore in the first 15 days, since its operation on January 13. 

Image credits: x

One-way toll for cars and SUVs

Rs 250- Sewri to Chirle (Navi Mumbai)
Rs 200- Sewri to Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe)

Image credits: x

Return trip for cars and SUVs:

Rs 375- Sewri to Chirle
Rs 300- Sewri to Ulwe

Image credits: Instagram

Speed limits

The speed limit is 100 kmph- On the bridge and 40 kmph- On the ramps. The Atal Setu connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes. 

Image credits: Instagram
