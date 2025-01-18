Mahakumbh: Global celebration of unity, equality, and harmony that unites devotees across boundaries

The Mahakumbh at Prayagraj's holy Sangam, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, is a grand celebration of Sanatan Dharma's values. Pilgrims from across India gather for a holy dip, seeking blessings and sharing meals, showcasing unity and equality.

First Published Jan 18, 2025, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mahakumbh is being organized at the holy Sangam in Prayagraj. This grand celebration of unity, equality, and harmony serves as the largest platform for the timeless values of Sanatan Dharma. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Mahakumbh is a spiritual confluence that transcends barriers of language, caste, creed, and sect.

Pilgrims from every corner of the country are gathering at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip, embracing the spirit of humanity. Devotees are seeking blessings from sages and ascetics, visiting temples for darshan, and sharing meals together in community kitchens (Bhandaras), symbolizing unity and equality.

The Mahakumbh is a remarkable showcase of the unity and equality embedded in India's cultural diversity. Visitors and journalists from around the world are often left in awe as they witness people from different languages, lifestyles, and traditions coming together at the Sangam for a holy dip.

Whether it's the processions of sages and ascetics, the temples, or the ghats of Prayagraj, devotees freely visit, worship, and seek blessings without any barriers. Numerous community kitchens in the Sangam area remain open day and night, offering food and prasad to everyone. People sit together, regardless of differences, to share meals in a spirit of harmony.

Sages and saints from various sects, including Shaivism, Shaktism, Vaishnavism, Udasin, Nath, Kabirpanthi, Raidas, Bharshiv, Aghori, and Kapalik, come together to perform their rituals, offer prayers, and take holy dips in the Ganga.

At the Sangam, crores of pilgrims from across the country, representing different castes, classes, and languages, are participating in the age-old tradition of Kalpavas. Rich or poor, traders or officials, men, women, or transgender individuals, everyone forgets their differences and unites in the spirit of devotion, taking a holy dip at the confluence.

Maa Ganga and the Mahakumbh make no distinctions—welcoming all, from urban dwellers to rural pilgrims and people from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kashmir, Kerala, and beyond. For ages, this tradition of unity and equality has been upheld on the banks of the Sangam, symbolizing the timeless essence of Sanatan Dharma.

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh stands as the ultimate example of a festival that embodies unity, equality, and harmony, showcasing the spirit of inclusion and oneness in its purest form.

