Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government ramps up cleanliness drive, over 10,000 cleaning staff to be deployed

Prayagraj: The Yogi government is gearing up to make Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj a "Swacch Kumbh" with extensive preparations for cleanliness.

In a bid to ensure a clean and well-organized event, the administration is deploying over 10,000 cleaning staff. Additionally, 1.5 lakh toilets and 25,000 dustbins equipped with liner bags will be installed across the fairgrounds, aiming to maintain hygiene throughout the mega event.

To ensure cleanliness at the Kumbh Mela, a total of 1,45,000 toilets and urinals will be set up. Besides, over 300 sectional vehicles and jet spray cleaning systems will be deployed while more than 10,000 employees will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of these facilities. Additionally, service levels will be monitored through QR codes, enabling immediate rectification of any issues.

For efficient waste management, 120 tippers and 40 compactor trucks will be deployed. Transfer stations have been set up in each sector, and GPS-based monitoring of vehicles will ensure timely and effective cleaning. Additionally, 25,000 dustbins equipped with liner bags will be installed, with the bags being replaced three times a day to maintain cleanliness.

A total of 10,200 sanitation workers, organized into 850 teams, will be deployed at the Kumbh Mela. Special sanitation colonies have been constructed for their accommodation. To ensure transparency and timely payment, the daily wages of these workers will be directly deposited into their bank accounts, eliminating any financial confusion and guaranteeing fair compensation for their efforts.

