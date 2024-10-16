Yogi govt's new plan: Enhanced monitoring of housing, industrial, and commercial projects

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida is set to lead by example by implementing PIMS and strengthening its infrastructure. The PIMS will be integrated with the Nivesh Mitra portal, a single-window clearance platform, enhancing access to crucial information, including land availability and bank details.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 4:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh government, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to boost investor confidence through improved facilities, is developing a robust plan to implement the Property Management Information System (PMIS) across the state's industrial authorities. The initiative aims to foster better communication with investors, allowing for more efficient, phased dialogue.

    Other industrial bodies, such as the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, are also advancing efforts in this direction.

    Under CM Yogi's vision, a new action plan is being implemented to improve how housing, residential, industrial, and commercial projects are managed in Uttar Pradesh. Once fully in place, this system will allow for direct monitoring of applications and project activities for these schemes. It will also track important documents, such as building approvals, occupancy certificates, and extension letters.

    The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) will integrate this system with the Nivesh Mitra portal, facilitating investors' access to crucial information, including land availability. Investors will also be able to track the progress of their projects step-by-step. 

    Through the PMIS, investors will receive updates on their project approvals and queries via SMS, email, and WhatsApp. This system will promote greater transparency and provide a direct link between the government and investors, ensuring smoother communication and clearer processes.

    As part of its efforts to streamline processes, Noida is developing a web-based application that will provide detailed records for approximately 96,000 properties in the city. This platform will also include a dedicated module to ensure the proper maintenance of these records. 

    The new system will strengthen key functions like data processing—both online and offline—along with the registration of new properties and the compilation of property and allottee details. It will also handle the issuance of allotment letters and other government forms, offering real-time updates. Additionally, the application will integrate with a bank gateway for seamless online payments.

    In a related development, UPSIDA is implementing the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP). This initiative will improve the performance of UPSIDA officials, enhance online services, and integrate these services with the Nivesh Mitra portal. It will also pave the way for the Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) ranking, boosting the state’s industrial sector.

    Meanwhile, the Nivesh Mitra portal is being upgraded with a unified G2B (Government-to-Business) interface, microservice architecture, and an efficient content management system to provide a more streamlined experience for business users.

