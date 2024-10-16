Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt's novel high-tech lost-and-found system to safeguard pilgrims

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is revolutionizing the Maha Kumbh Mela experience with a cutting-edge lost-and-found system. This innovative technology ensures visitors, especially children and the elderly, are safeguarded against getting separated from their loved ones.

Lucknow: The Yogi government is rewriting the age-old cinematic trope of loved ones getting separated in the bustling crowds of the Kumbh Fair. Through meticulous preparations, it aims to end the "filmy" idea of people getting lost at the Maha Kumbh and reuniting years later.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Uttar Pradesh government is implementing cutting-edge lost-and-found system for the Maha Kumbh, ensuring that every visitor—especially children and the elderly—is safeguarded, and no one gets separated from their loved ones.

The technology will prevent missing cases and also reunite families if somehow, a person is lost in the fair. The Prayagraj Mela Authority and the Police Department are collaborating on establishing an innovative pilgrim registration system to curb missing cases.

This initiative is a seamless blend of security, responsibility, and technology, promising to make the Maha Kumbh Mela a safe and memorable experience.

The Yogi government's efforts will take the "filmy drama" out of reality and introduce a new narrative of safety and swift reunions. With this advanced system, the crores of pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela need not fear getting lost in the crowd; instead, they can be assured of prompt and safe reunions with their families.

Stories of people getting separated at the Kumbh Mela have been a recurring theme in Indian cinema, with dialogues about such incidents appearing in everything from serious dramas to comedies. Whether it was the 1943 film Taqdeer or the 1970s classic *Mela*Tales of brothers lost in the fair left a lasting impact on audiences, reflecting the belief that finding loved ones in the massive crowds was nearly impossible.

However, with the introduction of high-tech lost-and-found centers, such "filmy" scenes of separation will become rare at the Maha Kumbh Mela. These centers will feature digital registration for anyone who goes missing, allowing families and friends to locate them more easily.

Announcements will also be made at the centers for all missing individuals. What was once a fair associated with stories of separation and desperate searches will now become a place where new stories of reunion are written.

For pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh 2025, the government will establish digital Khoya-Paya centers that leverage technology to reunite lost individuals with their families. Every lost person will be promptly registered, and their details will be shared across other centers and social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). This initiative will not only make the Maha Kumbh Mela safer, but also help families reconnect with their loved ones quickly and easily.

In films, finding lost persons often took years and depended on miracles or fate. Now, with the Yogi government's new initiative, if a lost individual remains unclaimed for 12 hours, the police will step in and ensure they are taken to a safe place. This system guarantees that no one will feel lost for long and reunited with their family as quickly as possible.

In the past, cinematic portrayals of family reunions at the Kumbh Mela hinged on chance encounters. Now, the responsibility for identifying and safeguarding every lost person lies with the Khoya-Paya Centre and the police, ensuring a more systematic and secure process.

Special attention is being given to the safety of children and women. Anyone claiming a child or woman must first verify their identity. If there is any doubt, the police will be immediately involved to ensure their protection. This new system eliminates the risk seen in film stories where a lost child might end up in the wrong hands, dramatically altering their life.

Today, if someone gets lost at the Kumbh Mela, they will be looked after under a safe, organized, and responsible system. Before a child or woman is handed over to an adult, the adult must confirm their identity. The government’s initiative transforms the traditional narrative of long separation and uncertain reunions into a process that is simpler, faster, and safer.

