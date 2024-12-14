Mahakumbh 2025: UP Ministers hold roadshow, extend invitation to the people of Tamil Nadu to visit Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, is promoting Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 as a global symbol of Indian culture and unity, expecting 45 crore attendees and showcasing India's heritage.

Chennai: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is making efforts to establish Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 as a global symbol of Indian culture and unity. To promote the grand event, the Yogi government is organizing roadshows across the country to invite people to be a part of it.

As part of this initiative, State Minister for Cooperative (Independent Charge) Jayendra Pratap Singh Rathore and State Minister for Home (Independent Charge) Aseem Arun led a grand roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The ministers extended an invitation to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and the general public to join the Mahakumbh celebrations.

During a press conference, the Ministers shared that around 45 crore pilgrims, saints, and tourists are expected to attend Mahakumbh 2025. Efforts are being made to ensure that the event is Swachh, Digital, Swasth, Surakshit. These include campaigns like banning single-use plastic, planting three lakh trees, and setting up 101 smart parking sites for tourists. Healthcare services will include a 100-bed hospital and smaller hospitals with 24-hour doctors.

The Ministers also shared that flower showers will be arranged at 44 permanent ghats, and a 15.25-kilometer-long riverfront, modeled after Mumbai's Marine Drive, will be built. For crowd management, attribute-based cameras, RFID wristbands, and GPS tracking technologies will be used.

The Ministers emphasized that the Mahakumbh is a symbol of India's cultural and spiritual consciousness and a unique celebration of unity in diversity. They assured that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the event will elevate India's cultural heritage to new global heights.

They stated that the Yogi government is sending invitations to all states of India and the entire world for the grand festival of Mahakumbh 2025. In this context, we humbly request you to participate in this sacred pilgrimage.

