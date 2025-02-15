Mahakumbh 2025: Om Birla takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam, prays for nation's well-being

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the Mahakumbh, took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, and described the event as a symbol of India's spiritual faith and ancient culture. He prayed for the nation's happiness and prosperity, highlighting the significance of saints, their teachings, and the faith of devotees.

Published: Feb 15, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Mahakumbh on Saturday and took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. Speaking to the media, he described the Mahakumbh as a symbol of India's spiritual faith and a celebration of the nation's ancient culture and religious heritage. 

On this occasion, he sought the blessings of Ma Ganga, Ma Yamuna, and Ma Saraswati and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the country. He said, “May grace of Ma Ganga always remains on everyone and every person’s life is filled with joy.”

He also highlighted the profound influence of saints, their teachings, and the unwavering faith of crores of devotees who gather to experience the divine aura of Mahakumbh.

Highlighting the significance of Mahakumbh, Om Birla said that it holds a special place in the Vedas and Puranas. He described the grand event as a symbol of unity and harmony, where people from all backgrounds come together, rising above caste and religion, to take a sacred dip in faith. 

“Mahakumbh not only awakens inner energy and consciousness but also purifies the soul and mind,” he added. Highlighting faith as the greatest strength in life, he remarked that this festival transcends politics and serves as an opportunity for social and spiritual harmony. He pointed out that crores of devotees from villages and cities across India have gathered for this sacred event, reflecting its immense scale and sanctity.

Reaffirming his faith in Mahakumbh, he mentioned that the festival not only provides spiritual peace but also strengthens societal bonds. He extended his best wishes to all devotees and described the overwhelming participation as a remarkable testament to India’s rich cultural heritage.

