Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi monitors seamless crowd management and safety measures for devotees

CM Yogi Adityanath's close monitoring and meticulous planning ensured a smooth and safe Magh Purnima Snan at Mahakumbh 2025. Officials were actively engaged from late night, implementing measures for crowd management, ghat reinforcement, and water level control, resulting in a hassle-free experience for the massive crowd of devotees.

The impact of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s monitoring was evident during the Magh Purnima Snan at Mahakumbh 2025 on Wednesday, as massive crowds of devotees gathered for the holy dip. To ensure a smooth and memorable experience for the pilgrims, CM Yogi had issued clear directives, which were efficiently implemented on the ground.

From the late hours of the night, officials remained actively engaged at ground zero, ensuring all arrangements were in place. While the police administration was fully alert to maintain the safety of the devotees, the Mela administration reinforced the ghats and managed water levels in the rivers to facilitate a hassle-free bathing experience. The well-coordinated efforts resulted in an orderly and spiritually enriching celebration for all pilgrims.

Notably, CM Yogi started live monitoring of the Mahakumbh Mela from his official residence at 4 AM on Wednesday, along with senior officials. For the Magh Purnima snan, he had given strict instructions to ensure that neither devotees nor the people of Prayagraj face any inconvenience.

DIG Prayagraj, Vaibhav Krishna, shared details about the police administration’s preparations for the Magh Purnima bath. He stated that a large number of devotees were arriving for the holy dip, and the police were well-prepared in advance. Their strategy had been successfully executed on the ground, ensuring smooth arrangements.

According to him, everything was under control, with active measures in place for parking, traffic diversions, and efficient crowd management. Devotees were following rules and regulations, which further contributed to effective crowd control. This time, security deployment had been extended to additional points to benefit the pilgrims.

Additional Fair Officer, Vivek Chaturvedi, further provided insights into the administration’s preparations for Magh Purnima. He mentioned that the turnout for the sacred bath was unexpectedly high, with devotees continuously arriving for the ritual. Given the massive crowd, riverbanks had been strengthened, and water level management had been ensured. The water police had also set up barricades, and watchtowers and changing rooms had been reinforced.

He added that a traffic diversion scheme was in place, with police forces stationed at all designated points. Additionally, he urged devotees to bathe only in designated areas and cooperate with the police and administration. Special arrangements were also being made to ensure that Kalpavasis faced no inconvenience during their bath and return.

To implement smooth traffic flow, effective crowd management, and tight security, teams of police and administrative officials worked with full dedication on the ground.

