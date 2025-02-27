Mahakumbh 2025: A proud milestone that redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity, says CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath refuted opposition claims against Mahakumbh, highlighting record devotee turnout and purity of Ganga. He exposed misinformation regarding missing persons and casualties, emphasizing the event's success and cultural significance.

During his address on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech in the Legislative Council on the sixth day of the Legislative Assembly Budget Session, CM Yogi Adityanath strongly countered the opposition’s propaganda regarding the organization of Mahakumbh and their conduct during the Governor’s address.

Condemning the opposition's behavior, CM Yogi stated that disrespect towards the Governor is unacceptable in any ideal democracy. Referring to a social media post, he remarked that Mahakumbh offers a unique experience shaped by individual perspectives. He further emphasized that Mahakumbh is setting new global records, and with the addition of new Panch Teerth, devotees are now traveling to Ayodhya, Kashi, Gorakhpur, and Mathura from Prayagraj.

CM Yogi reaffirmed that the Governor holds a constitutional position, having several responsibilities including addressing both houses in the first session of the year.

He stressed that democracy thrives on dialogue, and while differing opinions are natural, maintaining decorum and dignity is essential. Criticizing the use of inappropriate language and sloganeering against the Governor, he asserted that such actions violate democratic values.

He reminded all political parties of their duty to uphold the democratic system enshrined in the Constitution by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. CM Yogi firmly stated that the Samajwadi Party's conduct stands against democracy and the Constitution, making it unacceptable in an ideal democratic framework.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while strongly criticizing the opposition's stance in the Legislative Council, remarked that while the entire world is witnessing the grandeur and divinity of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the opposition remains preoccupied with baseless criticism. He emphasized that this is not just any event but a grand celebration of India's eternal traditions, faith, and culture, elevating the nation’s prestige on the global stage.

Citing statistics, CM Yogi highlighted that a record-breaking 64 crore devotees have participated in this sacred event—surpassing the attendance of any religious gathering worldwide.

He stated, "Uttar Pradesh is ushering in a new era, with Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj emerging as major pilgrimage centers. The Prayagraj Mahakumbh has now linked these sacred sites, establishing them as the Panch Teerth."

Reflecting on the evolution of societal attitudes toward great endeavours, CM Yogi said, "They typically go through three phases—ridicule, opposition, and, ultimately, acceptance."

He pointed out that the same pattern was observed during the Ram Temple's construction and the Mahakumbh's organisation. Initially, the opposition mocked it and then resisted it, but eventually, they embraced it. CM Yogi cited the example of the Samajwadi Party's National President taking a holy dip in the Sangam.

Drawing a comparison between the Mahakumbh and other major religious gatherings worldwide, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the unmatched scale of devotion witnessed in India. He pointed out that while 1.4 crore devotees visit Mecca during Haj and 80 lakh people visit Vatican City annually, 16 crore devotees arrive in Ayodhya Dham in 52 days.

He added, "Similarly, crores of devotees thronged Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, and other sacred sites, proving that India’s Sanatan tradition is not merely a matter of faith but the foundation of world culture."

Taking a dig at critics, CM Yogi remarked that some people habitually try to defame the Mahakumbh, but this sacred event has once again shattered all negative propaganda.

He noted that leftists and socialists attempted to tarnish its image, but crores of devotees silenced their negativity by taking a dip of faith. He said, "The world has now witnessed the unparalleled power of Sanatan culture, with devotees themselves delivering a resounding message to its detractors. "

He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is leading a new era of spiritual tourism, and the world is now acknowledging the immense strength of India’s cultural heritage.

CM Yogi also issued a strong rebuttal to those questioning the purity of Gangajal. Citing scientific reports from Dr. Ajay Sonkar’s laboratory, the Uttar Pradesh and Central Pollution Control Board affirmed that Gangajal is fit for bathing and possesses purity comparable to alkaline water.

Scientific studies have confirmed that Ganga’s waters have a unique natural ability to maintain their purity, setting them apart from other rivers.

According to a January 17 report by the Central Pollution Control Board, the chloroform levels in the Sangam area were within the prescribed limits.

The report recorded 780 MPN per 100 ml at the Sangam coast and 280 MPN per 100 ml along the ghats leading to Varanasi. Additionally, the three key indicators of water purity—BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand), COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand), and Faecal Coliform—were completely balanced in the Sangam area.

CM Yogi asserted that despite the opposition’s false propaganda against the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the purity and sanctity of the Ganga remain intact, even after crores of devotees took a holy dip. He declared this is yet another testament to the unwavering strength of the Sanatan faith.

CM Yogi Adityanath accused the opposition of conspiring to malign the Prayagraj Mahakumbh through false propaganda on social media. He highlighted that misleading claims were made about 35 people from the Gorakhpur-Basti division going missing, whereas, in reality, they all safely returned home.

He further revealed that these devotees stayed in the Kumbh for up to 12 days, participated in religious gatherings, dined at Bhandaras, and found shelter in ashrams.

Clarifying on misinformation being circulated on social media, CM Yogi explained that the Prayagraj Medical College serves the entire district, while the Kumbh area is a temporary district during the event. Hence, any accidents or natural deaths are officially recorded in the medical college.

"However, specific individuals twisted this fact to spread false rumors of mass casualties at Mahakumbh. In contrast, the digital Kumbh system successfully reunited 28,000 missing persons with their families, showcasing the event's efficient management", he stated.

He further criticized the opposition, stating that their anti-India mentality drives them to oppose not just the BJP but the nation’s cultural heritage itself.

He pointed out the Congress and Samajwadi Party's selective renaming of historical places, accusing them of erasing the names of great personalities despite their claims of championing social justice.

Emphasizing the government's efforts, CM Yogi asserted that this Mahakumbh was made historic by constructing 12 new monuments, 200 roads, 14 flyovers, and improved connectivity across Prayagraj.

