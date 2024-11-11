Mahakumbh 2025: 220 divers, 700 boats and 24/7 security to guard Sangam waters

The Yogi government will deploy 220 deep-sea divers from NDRF and SDRF at Mahakumbh 2025 to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Along with divers, Water Police from across India, local boatmen, PAC, NDRF, and SDRF teams will also be deployed for comprehensive security measures.

Mahakumbh 2025: 220 divers, 700 boats and 24/7 security to guard Sangam waters gcw
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 6:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

As part of its ongoing efforts to deal with emergencies during the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government will deploy 220 highly skilled deep-sea divers from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to secure the Sangam waters.

The country's top Water Police personnel from Goa, Kolkata, and Maharashtra will join the forces in Prayagraj this year to guard the devotees. For the first time, such a large number of high-tech divers will be stationed to ensure the safety of pilgrims and saints during the sacred bathing rituals.

Notably, to ensure safety of devotees at Mahakumbh 2025, the largest gathering in Sanatan Dharma, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, water police, PAC, and healthcare staff are working in unison. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, comprehensive security measures are being put in place for the millions of devotees arriving from across India and abroad. 

Also Read | Yogi govt provides free ultrasounds to 14 lakh pregnant women in UP

According to Janardan Prasad Sahni, Water Police In-Charge at Kila Police Station, a total of 220 deep-sea divers—180 brought in from various regions and 39 already stationed locally—will remain on high alert to ensure round-the-clock water safety. 

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, significant local participation is being enlisted to support the event. Local boatmen, skilled in navigating depths up to 40 feet without equipment, are also contributing their expertise. Additionally, 10 PAC companies, 12 NDRF teams, and 6 SDRF units are being deployed to ensure the safety of bathers and manage any potential emergencies effectively.

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is operating round-the-clock to ensure the safety of devotees attending the Mahakumbh from across India and abroad. 

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025 to feature 45,000 rechargeable and 2,000 solar lights for power-safe illumination

Various government and non-government organizations have pledged their support for this grand cultural gathering. Alongside the PAC and NDRF-SDRF teams, large numbers of residents are also actively participating. 

Furthermore, over 200 local individuals are undergoing training by the Water Police to assist in safeguarding the saints and pilgrims during the holy bathing rituals at Mahakumbh.

