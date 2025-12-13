Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil passed away at 90. Remembered as an erudite statesman, he served as Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Home Minister, stepping down on moral grounds after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Maharashtra Congress on Friday condoled the passing of senior party leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, remembering him as an erudite statesman whose dignified presence shaped parliamentary traditions for decades.

Describing Patil as a "guiding light," Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal said, "He served as Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha... He was a highly cultured, well-educated person, and he will continue to be a guiding light for the times to come." Sapkal added that Patil's commitment to constitutional values and civility in public life would remain an enduring legacy for future generations.

A Distinguished Political Journey

Patil, 90, breathed his last at his residence in Latur on Friday morning after a brief illness. Born on October 12, 1935, in Chakur village of Latur district, he rose from regional politics to become one of the most respected figures in India's legislative landscape.

A seven-term MP from 1980 to 2004, Patil served in multiple ministries, handling portfolios spread across Defence, Commerce, Science and Technology, Atomic Energy, Space, Civil Aviation and Tourism. His deep involvement in parliamentary processes earned him the distinction of serving as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha, where he championed decorum and procedural discipline.

Key Tenures and Legacy of Accountability

Patil's tenure as Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 was marked by several key internal security challenges. Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he stepped down on moral grounds, setting what many described as a rare example of accountability in public office. Between 2010 and 2015, he served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, further extending his decades-long engagement with governance. He is also credited with instituting the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, recognising excellence in parliamentary performance.

Tributes From Across the Political Spectrum

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief, noting Patil's vast experience across legislative and executive roles and recalling his recent interaction with the veteran leader.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Patil "set a new benchmark in public service," praising his simplicity, moral values, and unwavering adherence to ethics. As admirers across India remember his statesmanship, Shivraj Patil leaves behind a legacy deeply intertwined with the evolution of India's democratic institutions. (ANI)