Mahakumbh 2025 to feature 45,000 rechargeable and 2,000 solar lights for power-safe illumination

This year, lighting will play a key role in enhancing the grandeur and spirituality of the Mahakumbh. The shimmering lights of the fairgrounds in the evening will cast a mystical glow over the sacred waters of the Ganga and Yamuna, adding to the divine ambience. 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Yogi government is planning to install over install 40,000 rechargeable bulbs across the entire Mahakumbh fair area in Prayagraj, ensuring 24/7 illumination. These self-charging bulbs will continue to provide light even during power outages, ensuring that the fair remains lit at all times.

Anoop Kumar Sinha, Executive Engineer in charge of the Electricity Department, said, “In addition to standard LED bulbs, rechargeable bulbs will be installed at key points, including the 4.5 lakh electrical connections for camps. These bulbs have built-in batteries that charge when the lights are on and continue to function during power cuts. This will prevent any areas from falling into darkness, as the rechargeable bulbs will remain lit even during power outages. Backup power, including large-scale gensets, will also be on standby to restore supply within one to two minutes, ensuring no lapse in lighting.” 

He added, “The rechargeable lights will be installed alongside standard bulbs, providing the same illumination. However, if there is a power outage, while the standard bulbs will turn off, the rechargeable bulbs will continue to function."

He added: "The funding for these bulbs will be sourced from the ongoing projects of the Electricity Department in the Mahakumbh Mela area. Typically, a rechargeable bulb costs between Rs 600 to 700,  meaning the installation of 45,000 bulbs will likely cost around 2.7 crore rupees. However, the exact number of bulbs may vary depending on the number of camps.”

He further mentioned that the concept of rechargeable bulbs is relatively new, having emerged only in the past couple of years. This experiment has never been tried at any major fair or event in the state, and it is being implemented for the first time at the Mahakumbh.

In addition to the bulbs inside the camps, efforts are being made to ensure that there is no darkness outside the camps either. A total of 67,000 regular lights will be installed outside, with a backup plan that includes 2,000 solar hybrid lights. 

These solar hybrid lights are designed to continue operating during power outages, as they have battery backups charged by sunlight. In the event of a power failure, they will switch to battery power, ensuring there is no disruption in lighting. These 2,000 solar hybrid lights will further ensure that there is no risk of total darkness.

