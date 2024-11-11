Yogi govt provides free ultrasounds to 14 lakh pregnant women in UP

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is providing free ultrasound services to pregnant women through e-rupee vouchers at 1,861 private centres across the state. The initiative, part of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, aims to benefit over 14 lakh women, improving maternal healthcare.

Lucknow, November 11: In a bid to make healthcare more accessible, the Yogi Adityanath government is offering free ultrasound services to pregnant women at private centres across Uttar Pradesh. This initiative, in line with the Chief Minister's vision to provide affordable and quality healthcare, aims to benefit over 14 lakh pregnant women.

Since February 2023, the state government has been distributing e-rupee vouchers under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan. These vouchers, issued four times a month (on the 1st, 9th, 16th, and 24th), allow women to avail of free ultrasounds at empanelled private ultrasound centres in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. As of now, over 1.45 million vouchers have been issued, with more than 680,000 women already utilizing them.

The government has partnered with 1,861 private ultrasound centres operating under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, making it easier for pregnant women to access the service close to home. "This initiative reflects the government's commitment to the health of mothers and children," said Dr Pinky Jowal, Director of the National Health Mission (NHM).

The vouchers are valid for one month, after which they expire. However, they can be reissued if not used within the validity period. To ensure that more women are aware of this facility, ASHA workers are conducting door-to-door campaigns, spreading awareness about the free ultrasound services.

The initiative is being hailed as a significant step towards improving maternal health care in Uttar Pradesh, ensuring that pregnant women receive timely medical attention without the added burden of travel.

Latest Videos