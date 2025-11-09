Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan predicted a massive defeat for the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly polls, stating that the RJD would disintegrate after the loss. He cited memories of 'Jungle Raj' and strong support from women for the NDA.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the Mahagathbandhan would face a massive defeat in the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls, and after this loss, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would disintegrate.

Chouhan Cites 'Jungle Raj' Memories, Women's Support

Speaking to ANI, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "There is a one-sided atmosphere, the memories of Jungle Raj are still fresh in people's minds. Good governance, development and people's welfare will become the reason for NDA's victory. Their (Tejashwi Yadav's) family itself has fallen apart, and now the Mahagathbandhan will have to face a massive defeat, and after this crushing loss, the RJD will disintegrate." "Rahul Gandhi intervened and talked about vote theft, which made the public think that if wrong names are removed, what's the problem in that? The popularity of BJP, NDA, and the Prime Minister, combined with Nitish Kumar's work, has created a massive wave here. Mothers, sisters, daughters--all are standing with full strength alongside the NDA. RJD had ignored the dignity of women. Steps of women's empowerment have ensured their support for the NDA. NDA will have a massive victory," he further said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at the Mahavir Temple located in Rajbansi Nagar, Patna, on Sunday.

Rajnath Singh Urges Voters to Choose Development

Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh urged voters in Bihar to decide whether or not they want their state to progress or regress to the 'jungle raj' of yesteryear during the regimes of the Congress and the RJD. "You have to decide whether to make Bihar a developed Bihar in the coming years or take it back to jungle raj. India is going to become a developed India... I say with confidence that India will become 'Viksit' only when Bihar becomes 'Viksit'," Singh said while addressing a public rally in Gaya ji ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in the State.

Election Schedule and Turnout

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)