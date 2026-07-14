Tis Hazari Court granted a 24-hour transit remand for EBIX chairman Vikas Garg to the ED. He was arrested in the Mahadev online betting app case and will be produced before a special PMLA court in Raipur for custodial interrogation.

Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday granted 24 hours' transit remand of EBIX chairman Vikas Garg to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce him before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Garg was arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged Mahadev online betting app money laundering case. Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar of the Tis Hazari Court granted the 24-hour transit remand to facilitate Garg's transfer to Raipur. He was produced before the court following his arrest earlier in the day.

ED Seeks Custody for Interrogation

The ED had sought a 48-hour transit remand. Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin, appearing for the ED along with agency officials, submitted that Garg had been arrested in a money laundering case linked to the operation of the illegal online betting app. The ED argued that his custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the money trail involved in the case.

The agency informed the court that properties worth Rs 940 crore belonging to Garg had already been attached. It further submitted that Garg is wanted in the money laundering case, in which a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) has already been filed before the special court in Raipur against 74 accused persons.

The ED also told the court that Garg had been summoned to join the investigation but failed to appear, following which he was arrested. The agency said the case is based on eight FIRs and one ECIR. It clarified that although Garg is not named in any of the FIRs, his custodial interrogation is required for the ongoing investigation.

Defence Opposes Remand Plea

Opposing the ED's plea, Senior Advocate Madhav Khurana, along with Advocate Maqbool Fraz, appearing for Garg, argued that the ECIR was registered in 2022 and that Garg had joined the investigation on three occasions and submitted all the required documents. The defence contended that custodial interrogation was unnecessary and instead sought one day's interim bail, assuring the court that Garg would appear before the ED by July 15. (ANI)