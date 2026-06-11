A 36-year-old woman's murder in Hyderabad was a conspiracy by her husband, who hired contract killers for ₹2 lakh. He faked an attack story, but Cyberabad police uncovered the plot, arresting the husband and one of the hired killers.

Husband's Fabricated Story According to the police, Anil Kumar Sah stated that at around 9 PM, he and his wife were returning home from a vegetable market on his motorcycle when they reached near the meter factory, it suddenly stalled. While he was attempting to restart the bike, three unidentified individuals allegedly emerged from nearby bushes and forcibly dragged his wife into the bushes. "Initially, due to fear, he started and fled away on his bike for about 100 meters and returned to the same place to save his wife. When he was walking towards them, the accused cut her throat and killed her. When he tried to save her, the accused also attacked him and caused injuries. When he ran away into the bushes, the accused took his bike and fled away from the scene of the offence," DCP Shrinivas said. Investigation Uncovers Conspiracy Based on a complaint filed by Sonu Lal Kumar, the brother of the deceased, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.DCP Shrinivas said that the RC Puram division team, under the guidance of Uday Reddy, Additional DCP and SOT Cyberabad, headed by Shobhan Kumar, collectively formed eight teams and made all-out efforts and were able to arrest the husband and one of the hired gang members, Rinku Kumar, who hails from Bihar. Motive for the Murder Investigation revealed that the husband had borne a grudge against his wife (deceased in this case) since she had been taking away all his earnings and sending them to her parents for the last three years. Police said the husband suffered an accident and became physically weak, after which his wife started neglecting him, leading him to decide to "eliminate her." The Murder Plot He was acquainted with gang leader Rinku Kumar and aware of his criminal background. He allegedly offered ₹2 lakh for the murder, which Rinku Kumar agreed to carry out along with his associates Ranjan and Neeraj, the DCP said.Investigators said the accused reached Hyderabad on May 29 and met Anil, the deceased's husband, to allegedly plan the murder. They finalised the date and time of the crime and worked out an escape route to Bihar. The murder was allegedly carried out on the night of May 30. After the offence, the accused abandoned the motorcycle on the city's outskirts and escaped to Bihar by private bus. Deception and Arrests Deputy Commissioner said that "the husband of the deceased created the scene as if some unknown accused had abducted her, sexually assaulted and killed her. He managed superficial cut injuries on her hands and back to give an impression that he sustained them during the scuffle with the accused to mislead the public and police."The accused Ranjan was arrested at his native place in Chanpatia, Bettiah Dist, West Champaran and brought to him on a transit warrant. The husband of the deceased, Anil, was also arrested. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, Rinku and Neeraj. Rinku is known for Ganja and Liquor smuggling and kidnapping in Bihar and other offences in Punjab and Haryana. Neeraj is involved in seven bodily and property offences in Bihar. He is eking out his livelihood by arranging a DJ locally, the DCP said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A 36-year-old woman's murder in Gandigudem village, which falls under the limits of IDA Bollaram police station, was uncovered as a cold-blooded conspiracy orchestrated by her own husband, who hired contract killers for ₹2 lakh to murder her, police said. Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Serilingampally Zone, Ch Srinivas, said that on the night of May 30, a woman (36) was murdered in the outskirts of Gandigudem village.According to the police, Anil Kumar Sah stated that at around 9 PM, he and his wife were returning home from a vegetable market on his motorcycle when they reached near the meter factory, it suddenly stalled. While he was attempting to restart the bike, three unidentified individuals allegedly emerged from nearby bushes and forcibly dragged his wife into the bushes. "Initially, due to fear, he started and fled away on his bike for about 100 meters and returned to the same place to save his wife. When he was walking towards them, the accused cut her throat and killed her. When he tried to save her, the accused also attacked him and caused injuries. When he ran away into the bushes, the accused took his bike and fled away from the scene of the offence," DCP Shrinivas said.Based on a complaint filed by Sonu Lal Kumar, the brother of the deceased, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.DCP Shrinivas said that the RC Puram division team, under the guidance of Uday Reddy, Additional DCP and SOT Cyberabad, headed by Shobhan Kumar, collectively formed eight teams and made all-out efforts and were able to arrest the husband and one of the hired gang members, Rinku Kumar, who hails from Bihar.Investigation revealed that the husband had borne a grudge against his wife (deceased in this case) since she had been taking away all his earnings and sending them to her parents for the last three years. Police said the husband suffered an accident and became physically weak, after which his wife started neglecting him, leading him to decide to "eliminate her."He was acquainted with gang leader Rinku Kumar and aware of his criminal background. He allegedly offered ₹2 lakh for the murder, which Rinku Kumar agreed to carry out along with his associates Ranjan and Neeraj, the DCP said.Investigators said the accused reached Hyderabad on May 29 and met Anil, the deceased's husband, to allegedly plan the murder. They finalised the date and time of the crime and worked out an escape route to Bihar. The murder was allegedly carried out on the night of May 30. After the offence, the accused abandoned the motorcycle on the city's outskirts and escaped to Bihar by private bus.Deputy Commissioner said that "the husband of the deceased created the scene as if some unknown accused had abducted her, sexually assaulted and killed her. He managed superficial cut injuries on her hands and back to give an impression that he sustained them during the scuffle with the accused to mislead the public and police."The accused Ranjan was arrested at his native place in Chanpatia, Bettiah Dist, West Champaran and brought to him on a transit warrant. The husband of the deceased, Anil, was also arrested. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, Rinku and Neeraj. Rinku is known for Ganja and Liquor smuggling and kidnapping in Bihar and other offences in Punjab and Haryana. Neeraj is involved in seven bodily and property offences in Bihar. He is eking out his livelihood by arranging a DJ locally, the DCP said. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source